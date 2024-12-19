Kim Kardashian knows how to make a statement, and her latest gift to her bestie and business partner, Tracy Romulus, is no exception. To celebrate Tracy's 45th recently, Kim surprised her with a Tesla Cybertruck — a gift as bold and unique as the pair's friendship.

In a Wednesday video on Tracy's Instagram Stories, Kim urged her friend to "look outside." What subsequently awaited Tracy was the futuristic electric truck that's been equally praised and criticized since its unveiling. Indeed, on the negative end, apparent quality issues surrounding the Cybertruck and its polarizing look have become a recurring meme on TikTok.

Regardless, the gift stunned Tracy. "What?! Are you f***ing serious? Are you nuts?" she exclaimed. Overwhelmed by the gesture, she also added, "You've officially lost your mind, @kimkardashian."

Tracy, the chief marketing officer for SKIMS parent company, KKW Brands, later reflected on the moment. "I honestly have no words," she wrote. "No one does gift-giving like you. This is so over-the-top crazy... I love you."

The Cybertruck, with its stainless steel panels and futuristically sharp angles, has been touted for its toughness. Nevertheless, according to a 2023 Reuters report, it has also sparked some safety concerns among car experts.

Still, Tesla CEO and billionaire magnate Elon Musk has assured customers that the truck is built with occupant and pedestrian safety in mind.

Kim K. and the Tesla Robot

Kardashian and Tesla have a previous relationship. Last month, Kim appeared in a controversial photoshoot with Tesla's Optimus Bot, sharing playful videos interacting with the humanoid robot and the Cybertruck. Despite speculation, a representative denied she had any financial ties to Tesla for these posts, per Us Weekly.

For Kim and Tracy, however, the truck is more than just a vehicle — it's an emblem of their bond. Over the years, the pair have celebrated birthdays and weathered mishaps, like a failed attempt to fly to Las Vegas for Kim's 42nd birthday. Still, this latest gesture might be Kim's most extravagant yet.

See some TikTok takes on the Cybertruck below.