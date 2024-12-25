Do you admire martial arts or have a martial arts idol whose talents—whether in acting or fighting—impress you? It's truly remarkable.

Ever wondered what they're up to today and how their lives have evolved since their iconic film careers? If you're unsure, don't worry.

In this article, we'll take a quick look at some beloved Kung Fu stars and explore what they're doing now.

Jackie Chan

Jackie Chan is a legend in the world of Martial Arts and an actor, director, and producer. He appeared in martial arts films in Hong Kong with a mix of comedy, acrobatic fighting, and storytelling, becoming that decade's biggest martial arts film star.

He gained international fame with breakthrough films in 1978 — "Snake in the Eagle's Shadow" and "Drunken Master."

He subsequently transitioned to Hollywood and starred in movies such as "Rumble in the Bronx" (1995) and "Rush Hour" (1998). Jackie Chan is now 70 years old and still making movies.

He lives in Hong Kong with his wife, Joan Lin, and their son, JC Chan. He founded the Jackie Chan Charitable Foundation and has dedicated his time and money to help build schools and support disaster relief campaigns, among many other humanitarian work endeavors.

Jet Li

Jet Li was a gifted Wushu student from the age of 8. He won his first Wushu national championship at the age of 12.

His breakthrough in films came when he starred in "Shaolin Temple" (1982), a massive success. Famous for his fast, powerful, and quick martial arts style, some of his most famous films are "Once Upon a Time in China," "Fist of Legend," and "Hero."

Similarly, in Hollywood, Jet, who is also famous for works such as "Lethal Weapon 4," "Romeo Must Die," and "The Expendables," gained some notoriety.

Now aged 61, he lives in Singapore with his wife, actress Nina Li Chi, and their two daughters Jane and Jada.

Decreasing his film work, he continues to support his advocacy works such as One Foundation, which sources education for children and gives assistance to victims of calamities.

Donnie Yen

Donnie Yen is a legendary actor, martial artist, and director who was raised in Hong Kong but left for Boston, USA, to train in various martial arts like Taekwondo, Wushu, and Tai Chi.

Breakout star Donnie Yen would hit his first major U.S. presence with "Once Upon a Time in China II" (1992) and go on to even bigger acclaim in two such features: the martial arts classic Iron Monkey, the Akira Kurosawa homage "Hero," and the celebrated "Ip Man" series, in which he plays a Wing Chun grandmaster.

At age 60 now, he continues to pursue filmmaking — his latest work being "John Wick: Chapter 4" (2023).

Yen resides in Hong Kong with his wife, model and producer Cissy Wang, as well as their two kids, Jasmine and James.

Michelle Yeoh

Michelle Yeoh is an international actress who started her career as a beauty queen by winning Miss Malaysia World in 1983.

Instead, she garnered more recognition as an action star in Hong Kong cinema during the latter half of the '80s and early '90s.

The same goes for her films, such as "Yes Madam" and "Police Story 3: Super Cop" with Jackie Chan, which prove her wits in martial arts and action stunts.

However, it was the 2000 movie "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon" that brought her more mainstream acclaim as the film tested her not just in action but in emotional acting.

At 61 years old, she still acts in movies. Most recently, she appeared as Eleanor Young in "Crazy Rich Asians." She lives in Hong Kong with her partner, Jean Todt.

They do not have kids, but she is very close to her nieces and nephews. She is also a board member of Save China's Tigers, a non-profit focusing on the endangered South China tiger.

Gordon Liu

Gordon Liu is a famous martial artist and actor. Having grown up in Hong Kong, he became passionate about martial arts in early childhood, eventually practicing different kinds of Kung Fu such as Hung Gar.

He started making films in the 1970s, chiefly in classic Kung Fu films such as "The 36th Chamber of Shaolin" (1978), in which he played the role of the Shaolin monk San Te.

The film paved the way to be one of the greatest martial arts movies of all time. Sixty-eight years old at the time of writing, Gordon Liu remains a major player in the martial arts world.

He lives in Hong Kong, where he is in recovery with the help of family and close friends. He gets therapy and does other things to keep up his health.

Bolo Yeung

Bolo Yeung is best known for his signature role as a martial arts villain. He started practicing martial arts professionally at a young age, very soon after showing off his superhuman strength and combat abilities.

He relocated to Hong Kong in 1967 and began a career as a bodybuilder and martial artist. From 1970 to 1980, he was Mr. Hong Kong for 10 years.

Best known for his scene-stealing villain roles (opposite Bruce Lee in "Enter the Dragon" (1973), for example, and Jean-Claude Van Damme in "Bloodsport" (1988)), Bolo Yeung emerged as a kung fu superstar.

He portrayed Bolo, a fearless warrior on the island of a criminal named Han, in "Enter the Dragon." In "Bloodsport," he played Chong Li, the main villain in an underground fighting tournament.

These roles solidified his status as an international icon of martial arts cinema. Bolo Yeung is 77 years old and still does bodybuilding and martial arts.

He resides in Los Angeles, California, and for those budding martial artists, he continues to teach and share his knowledge of upper-level martial arts.

He rarely appears in any films but does a lot of martial arts conventions and fitness expos.

Yuen Biao

Yuen Biao was part of the "Three Dragons" with Jackie Chan and Sammo Hung, who helped to popularize martial arts cinema during the 1980s.

He attended the China Drama Academy from an early age, where he was trained in Peking opera and martial arts.

Yuen began as a stuntman in a series of films from the 1970s. He had big roles in action films, including "Drunken Master," "Project A," and "Wheels on Meals," with plenty of his trademark martial arts and stunt work on display.

Though Yuen Biao is now 66 and not as active as he once was in front of the camera, he is still an important name in the field of martial arts cinema.

He still travels around to different events, motivating up-and-coming fighters. Even though his life has quieted, his work in the industry, and more importantly, his place in martial arts and movie history, will never be forgotten by his fans and peers.

Wu Jing

Wu Jing, or Jackie Wu, started his martial arts studies at the age of 8 at the Beijing Sports Institute with Kung Fu master Wu Bin. Wu Jing's first showbiz role was in the 1995 film Tai Chi Boxer.

He then became known as an actor versatile enough to work in action as well as dramatic films.

He earned his first accolades in 2008 with Legendary Assassin, but his stardom shot through the roof in 2015 with "Wolf Warrior."

"Wolf Warrior 2" (2017), the sequel, became the highest-grossing Chinese film ever at the Chinese box office. Wu Jing, who is now 50 years old, lives with his family in Beijing.

This enhances his career and presence as he matures in his home country of China and globally.

Cynthia Rothrock

Cynthia Rothrock is an actress and martial artist known for "Eagles of Death Metal: Nos Amis" (Our Friends) (2017), "China O'Brien" (1990), and "Righting Wrongs" (1986).

Starting martial arts at the age of 13, she ultimately received black belts in Weber Ju-Jitsu, Tang Soo Do, Taekwondo, and Eagle Claw. From 1981 to 1985, Rothrock captured five world championship titles in forms and weapons.

She shot to fame in Hong Kong during the 1980s in films such as "Yes, Madam," and "China O'Brien," earning the moniker "Queen of Martial Arts Films." Upon returning to the States, her career was reinvigorated with action roles like Rage and Honor and Martial Law.

Rothrock is not stopping, apparently. Every seminar and workshop she teaches demonstrates that while movies can enhance a career, true passion is inescapable.

Not to forget, she is a motivational artist who shares her willpower, way of life, and successful achievements. The 67-year-old Rothrock lives in California, USA.

Mark Dacascos

Mark Dacascos is an American actor and martial artist born in Honolulu, Hawaii. He is the child of martial artists Al Dacascos and Moriko McVey-Murray. He practiced Kung Fu, Wushu, and Capoeira from a very young age.

Dacascos' acting career started with the 1985 film "Dim Sum: A Little Bit of Heart." He is known for his roles in action films such as the martial arts film "Only the Strong" (1993) and "Crying Freeman" (1995).

He gained international popularity as the Chairman of Iron Chef America in 2001.

He also guest-starred on TV series such as "The Crow: Stairway to Heaven" (1998-1999) and "Hawaii Five-0" (2010-2020). Dacascos, now 60, lives in Los Angeles, California, with his wife, actress Julie Condra, whom he met while filming "Crying Freeman."

They were blessed with three children: Makoa, Kapono, and Noelani.

Dacascos is still active and continues to display his martial arts and acting skills in film.

He remains active on social media, sharing his projects and personal life with fans.

Stephen Chow

Stephen Chow is a widely-known Hong Kong actor and director who is recognized for his comedic style and creativity as a filmmaker.

Christian began his career in the entertainment industry in the 1980s as a co-host on the children's show "Space Shuttle."

He later entered films and became known for his roles in comedy films such as "All for the Winner" (1990) and "Fight Back to School" (1991).

Chow saw even greater success in 2001 as the director and star of the comedy/martial arts hybrid Shaolin Soccer. That was followed by even more global admiration for "Kung Fu Hustle," a 2004 box office hit and an award magnet, too.

Chow has also been busy behind the camera as a producer and a screenwriter. He is best known for his works on "The Mermaid" (2016) and "The New King of Comedy" (2019).

Stephen Chow, now at the age of 61, is still active in the film industry, shifting more into directing/producing/screenwriting work. He lives in Hong Kong and still makes movies.

Cheng Pei-Pei

Cheng Pei-Pei was born in Shanghai, China, on December 4, 1946. After relocating to Hong Kong in 1962, she started her acting career and studied at the Southern Drama Group of the Shaw Brothers Studios, where she trained in a variety of dance forms and martial arts.

She earned the title of "Queen of Swords" in Hong Kong cinema thanks to her role in "Come Drink with Me" (1966).

Her roles in films such as "Golden Swallow" and "The Lady Hermit" displayed her talent and influenced younger actresses in martial arts cinema.

Cheng Pei-Pei, now 77, resides in Hong Kong and has four children: Harry, Joan, Jennifer, and Eugenia. Although she is not as active in the industry anymore, she still has cameo roles in movies and TV series. She also partakes in film festivals and charities for women and children,

Hiroyuki Sanada

Hiroyuki Sanada is a renowned Japanese actor who started as a child actor and found work at Toei Company (one of the "Big Four" of Japanese films).

In addition to these induction roles, Sanada also received formal training in martial arts, making the path for his roles in several Japanese action films, such as "The Twilight Samurai" (2002).

From there, his stardom grew beyond Japan with appearances in Hollywood films, beginning with a role in "The Last Samurai" (2003) with Tom Cruise.

Other films include "Rush Hour 3" (2007), "47 Ronin" (2013), and "The Wolverine" (2013).

Sanada, 63, remains active in Hollywood and Japan, living in Los Angeles, California. His credits most recently include Scorpion from the 2021 movie Mortal Kombat.

Tony Jaa

Tony Jaa is a martial artist, actor, and stuntman. As a child in a rural farming community, he looked up to martial arts icons such as Bruce Lee, Jackie Chan, and Jet Li — which inspired him to practice Muay Thai from a young age.

Jaa continued his training as a teen under martial artist and film director Panna Rittikrai.

His breakthrough was with "Ong-Bak: Muay Thai Warrior" (2003), which was known for its unique choreography and alligator stunts without the use of wires and special effects.

48-year-old Tony Jaa remains busy making films in Thailand and Hollywood. He lives in Thailand with his wife, Piyarat Chotiwattananont, and their children, Hathaipawee and Narinrat.

Recent international projects of his are "Furious 7" (2015), "xXx: Return of Xander Cage" (2017) and "Monster Hunter" (2020).

Sammo Hung

Sammo Hung studied at the China Drama Academy as a child, where he learned Peking Opera, acrobatics, and martial arts.

He joined a group known as the "Seven Little Fortunes," which included the legendary Jackie Chan.

Hung started his film career as a stuntman and stunt coordinator in the 1970s, later gaining recognition as a kung fu and action film actor and director.

His films—"Enter the Fat Dragon" (1978) and "Encounters of the Spooky Kind" (1980)—showcased his unique blend of martial arts and comedy.

He directed excellent films such as "Warriors Two" (1978) and "The Prodigal Son" (1981).

Hung is now 72 but still makes appearances in films as a consultant or special guest star.

He lives in Hong Kong with his family, and he donates to other educational and health organizations.