Justin Baldoni openly acknowledged his past struggles with maintaining a healthy relationship with pornography in a recently surfaced interview.

Baldoni's Unhealthy Relationship with Porn

"I was introduced to porn when I was 10 years old. Long before I ever, you know, could have an erection or even knew how I felt about anything," Baldoni said in a 2021 interview on Sarah Grynberg's "A Life of Greatness" podcast.

He went on, "It was, you know, like any young boy who sees boobs for the first time, it's exciting because our culture has shielded them from us because they're sexualized. It's cultural."

"You go to places like Africa and different tribes," Baldoni continued, "And the breast is the breast. We've sexualized this thing, so, of course, it becomes fascinating and interesting and you're like, 'Oh my God, boobs.' And then, you know, hormones start raging."

In moments of loneliness, abandonment, or pain, the 40-year-old actor said he found solace in X-rated videos, describing the experience as a surge of dopamine that provided temporary relief.

"I trained my brain to deal with pain with the dopamine hit. But it doesn't mean that I'm not using something in an unhealthy way."

Baldoni further reflected that he often turned to looking at images and videos of nude women during moments of self-doubt and low self-esteem.

"And I knew that it was an issue for me when I would tell myself that I don't want to do that."

Baldoni's past remarks on pornography coming back into focus came after Blake Lively's recent complaint against her co-star for sexual harassment and defamation.

The Drama Off-Screen Revealed in Lively's Lawsuit

The 37-year-old "Gossip Girl" actress claimed that a comprehensive meeting was necessary to address Baldoni's misconduct on the set of their movie, "It Ends With Us," with even Lively's husband, Ryan Reynolds, in attendance.

Baldoni, who directed the movie, received a warning against showing "nude videos or images of women to Lively. Additionally, he was advised to refrain from discussing his previous struggles with pornography and past sexual experiences.

He was also warned to refrain from discussing the personal aspects of the cast and crew, including their genitalia. Additionally, he was advised not to make inappropriate comments about Lively's family or body weight.

The complaint also mentioned the importance of adhering strictly to the approved script and avoiding any additional explicit content not outlined in the original plan.

Allegations were made by Lively against her fellow actor for reportedly using tactics of "social manipulation" in an attempt to tarnish her reputation.

Addressing the legal action, Baldoni's attorney, Bryan Freedman, said that allegations were deemed "completely false, outrageous and intentionally salacious."

He further characterized them as a desperate attempt to rectify Lively's tarnished public image resulting from her own statements and behavior in connection with the movie's promotion.

"It Ends With Us" premiered in August 2024 amid swirling rumors of a clash between Baldoni and Lively during production.