Comedian Tom Green confirmed that he is engaged to his girlfriend, Amanda, in a post on Instagram Threads on Sunday.

The 53-year-old shared the news with his followers, expressing his happiness and love for Amanda.

"Big news! Amanda and I are engaged!" Green wrote in his post. "I am the luckiest guy in the world. I love you, Amanda. Happy Holidays and Merry Christmas from us to all of you! ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Green did not share Amanda's last name or additional information about their relationship. But he posted multiple photos of them — including one of Amanda posing with her engagement ring in front of a snowy background.

In June 2024, Green seemed to publicly confirm their relationship for the first time by sharing a social media tribute to Amanda and thanking her for the experiences they've had.

Since then, he has showered her with compliments, calling her "beautiful" and "amazing."

Tom Green, the Canadian comedian best known for his MTV series "The Tom Green Show" (1994-97), was briefly married to actress Drew Barrymore; the pair tied the knot in July 2001 but split just five months on.

Now 49, Barrymore has opened up in recent years about her relationship with her former husband of 74.

During their marriage, she described herself as "a woman in the boardroom and a child in the bedroom."

Later in 2021, Green reunited with Barrymore on her daytime talk show, where the two enjoyed a positive reunion and referenced both of their lives since their divorce.