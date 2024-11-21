Former MTV comedian Tom Green is set to make a major comeback with various upcoming projects and a reported country music album.

The cult-favorite comedian — who had a hit show on the music network back in 1999 and a memorable marriage to actress turned talk show host Drew Barrymore — is set to have an eventful 2025, according to a close source.

The 53-year-old is reportedly gearing up to drop a documentary, a four-part docuseries, and a comedy special all within days of one another this coming January, per 'Page Six.'

The star, who produced 'Freddy Got Fingered' back in 2001, is set to make the documentary chronicling the comedy film which propelled him from Canadian on-the-street content for public access to MTV from 1994-2000.

According to the media outlet, the documentary — set to show exclusively on Prime Video — will touch on his brief five-month marriage with 'Charlie's Angels' star Barrymore, in addition to his battle with testicular cancer.

The four-part docuseries will focus on the former prankster's life on 100-acres in Ottawa, Canada, taking care of all his animals including a donkey, horses, chickens and his dog, Charley. His life "off-the-grid" is set to be the highlight of 'Tom Green Country.'

His comedy special was previously shown at the National Art Center in Canada, called 'I Bought a Mule!' Now in a seemingly more relaxed state, Green sat with Graham Bensinger and detailed his experience leaving Los Angeles, and how "lucky" he feels to have his new home in Ottawa.

"I often think how lucky I am to have found this specific place because I just love it here so much," the 53-year-old told Bensinger of his new life.

Green has also got a new country album — which is not a parody — from which he released the song, "Get Er Done Tonight." See the music video here.