Kourtney Kardashian's eldest son Mason Disick is all grown up in new snaps from a rare outing amid rumors that he has moved out of her home.

The 14-year-old towered over his mom, 45, while grocery shopping at Trader Joe's on Monday, Nov. 18. They seemed to be having fun, as they were photographed laughing while grabbing a cart. The teen wore a black Mongoose hoodie, while the Poosh founder opted for a plain navy blue hoodie.

Mason's younger sister Penelope, 12, also joined them on their grocery run, sporting her school uniform.

While Mason is rarely photographed out in public with his mom, he is occasionally featured on her Instagram. Recently, Kardashian shared a photo on social media of Mason playing chess against her while she held her infant son, Rocky, whom she shares with husband Travis Barker. Earlier this year, Mason created his own Instagram account, giving a glimpse at his private life, too. His posts feature pictures with friends and selfies.

The mother-son bonding moment is notable as Life & Style reported in August that, according to a source close to the family, the teen made the decision to not live with his mom and instead move in with his dad, Scott Disick.

"He's now made the decision not to live with Kourtney anymore," said the insider. "She is heartbroken over it. While Kourtney is giving Mason space to work through his feelings, at the end of the day, she blames Scott."

The source added that part of the reason why Mason would want to live with his father is because Scott spoils the children. "The kids can have all the sugar and junk food they want [at his house], and they can stay up as late as they want and watch whatever they want," explained the source. "[He] buys them anything they ask for. It's no surprise they all love going to his house. They love their dad, but it helps that it's a free-for-all when they're over there!"

The insider also noted that while Kardashian and Scott spent a lot of time together post-split while co-parenting, that changed when her romance with Barker began. "Of course, the kids hoped Kourtney and Scott would eventually get back together," they told the outlet. "It's been incredibly hard for them to understand that Kourtney wasn't going to end up with their dad."

