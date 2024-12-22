"It Ends With Us" author Colleen Hoover has come to the defense of Blake Lively following her allegations of sexual harassment against Justin Baldoni in a formal legal filing.

Lively's character, Lily, finds herself entangled in a love triangle involving Ryle Kincaid (played by Baldoni) and her first love (played by Brandon Sklenar), set against the troubling backdrop of domestic abuse.

Colleen Hoover Backs Blake Lively Amid Harassment Claims

In a recent social media update, Hoover expressed her gratitude towards the "Gossip Girl" star, acknowledging, "@blakelively you have been nothing but honest, kind, supportive and patient since the day we met."

"Thank you for being exactly the human that you are. Never change. Never wilt."

She later shared a hyperlink to an article from The New York Times called "We Can Bury Anyone: Inside A Hollywood Smear Machine."

The report outlines how Baldoni has been accused of employing a crisis communications expert to orchestrate a strategic retaliation scheme approved by the studio. This plan involved generating tailored content to sway public perception in a calculated manner.

Lively openly discussed her close friendship with Hoover. In early December, the "Sisterhood of Travelling Pants" actress took to Instagram to mark the writer's special day, posting images of them sharing a meal while a tune from "Wicked" serenaded them in the background.

According to Page Six, Lively said, "Everyone who knows this woman is changed for it."

"She's calm and steady. Her integrity is her foundation. Her humor levels you outta nowhere. Her quiet fortitude is mighty. And she always chooses the kindest path."

"My life has changed because of your work. Your art. Your friendship. For good. So many people's have. And we thank you. Today and every day."

Lively's Conditions for "It Ends With Us"

According to the lawsuit, a gathering brought together Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, Baldoni, and their legal team and discussions were held to address concerns raised by Lively regarding the movie's production.

In order for Lively to work on the film, she had a set of conditions that needed to be met. These included Baldoni refraining from exposing Lively to nude videos or images of women, avoiding any mention of Baldoni's rumored past involvement with pornography, and steering clear of conversations about sexual conquests in the presence of Lively and others.

Additionally, "No further mentions of cast and crew's genitalia, no more inquiries about [Lively's] weight, and no further mention of [Lively's] dead father."

It also stated, "No more adding of sex scenes, oral sex or on camera climaxing by [Lively] outside the scope of the script [Lively] approved when signing onto the project"

Baldoni's Alleged Smear Campaign

Baldoni, who not only helmed "It Ends With Us," but also played a significant role in its production, along with the production company responsible for the romantic film, has been alleged to have initiated a complex strategy aimed at tarnishing Lively's image after the discussion regarding allegations of consistent sexual harassment and other concerning conduct against Baldoni and a producer associated with the project.

It's worth noting that during the film's promotional tour, Lively faced criticism for appearing insensitive to survivors of domestic abuse and for using the platform to promote her brands. Additionally, past video clips resurfaced online depicting her engaging in what some viewed as disrespectful behavior towards interviewers.

The initial legal claim for compensation, filed before a formal lawsuit, includes Baldoni, his PR team, and Wayfarer Studios as named defendants.

In a statement to CNN, Lively said, "I hope that my legal action helps pull back the curtain on these sinister retaliatory tactics to harm people who speak up about misconduct and helps protect others who may be targeted."

She further said her emotional well-being has been significantly impacted by the alleged actions of Baldoni, leading to feelings of "grief, fear, trauma and extreme anxiety."

But in a statement to THR, attorney Bryan Freedman vehemently denied the allegations made against Baldoni, Wayfarer Studios, and their associates, calling the claims "completely false, outrageous and intentionally salacious."