Burt the saltwater crocodile, star of "Crocodile Dundee," has died, his caretakers announced Sunday.

Burt was estimated to be over 90 years old at the time of his death, according to Crocosaurus Cove Darwin, the zoo in Darwin City, Australia, where Burt lived out his final years. Zoo officials said Burt died "peacefully" over the weekend.

"Captured in the 1980s in the Reynolds River, Burt became one of the most recognized crocodiles in the world, appearing in 'Crocodile Dundee' and helping to shape Australia's image as a land of rugged natural beauty and awe-inspiring wildlife," the zoo said in a statement on Facebook.

Burt, the celebrity crocodile from Crocodile Dundee who starred alongside Paul Hogan has passed away peacefully at Darwin’s Crocosaurus Cove aquarium, aged 90 pic.twitter.com/QHf6yWMFUh — Clown Down Under 🤡 (@clowndownunder) December 23, 2024

Burt moved to Crocosaurus Cove in 2008, becoming an "fierce and fascinating ambassador for crocodile education."

Burt was also a "confirmed bachelor" known for his "independent nature," but "his fiery temperament earned him the respect of his caretakers and visitors alike, as he embodied the raw and untamed spirit of the saltwater crocodile," the zoo said.

"Burt was truly one of a kind. He wasn't just a crocodile; he was a force of nature and a reminder of the power and majesty of these incredible creatures. While his personality could be challenging, it was also what made him so memorable and beloved by those who worked with him and the thousands who visited him over the years," the zoo said.

Crocosaurus Cove said it plans to honor Burt's legacy with a commemorative sign celebrating his "extraordinary life."

"The team at Crocosaurus Cove would like to thank everyone who visited Burt and helped celebrate his remarkable life," the zoo said. "As we mourn his loss, we are reminded of the vital role wildlife plays in our shared history and the importance of preserving it for future generations."

-- With reporting by TMX