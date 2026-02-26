Kanye West sought couples counseling with his wife, Bianca Censori, at a Spanish rehabilitation clinic after Censori reportedly gave him an ultimatum following a series of public outbursts, people familiar with the matter said Tuesday.

The couple, as per Daily Mail, flew to the Balance Rehab Clinic in Majorca, an exclusive wellness and mental health retreat, where they participated in joint counseling sessions, according to a person who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private medical treatment.

The source said Censori, 31, urged West — who legally changed his name to Ye and is 48 — to get help after what friends described as a series of "meltdowns" that placed strain on their marriage.

"Bianca agreed to give her husband one more chance," the person said. "She has been the driving force for Kanye to seek help after meltdowns, and she wants to stick by him despite all the moments of stress, upset and near splits."

West later received further treatment at a clinic in Switzerland, friends said, and those close to him noted a change in his appearance and behavior following his stays overseas.

A representative for West did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday. A representative for Censori also did not return requests for comment.

West's recent controversies include public posts and statements beginning in 2022 that were widely condemned as antisemitic and supportive of Nazi imagery. The remarks led to the end of several business relationships, including deals with Adidas and his talent agency, Creative Artists Agency.

In a paid Wall Street Journal advertisement published in January titled "To Those I Hurt," West apologized for those comments and said they were linked to his bipolar I disorder diagnosis. "Bipolar disorder comes with its own defense system. Denial. When you're manic, you don't think you're sick," he wrote. He added that he had "lost touch with reality" and expressed regret for his actions.

Censori spoke about West's struggles in a recent interview with Vanity Fair, saying she had tried to support him through his episodes. "All I can do is always just be there and help," she said. "This year was a lot like doing CPR for months."

Friends quoted by British tabloids said the couple's visits to Majorca helped them talk through their difficulties, including needs, vulnerabilities and hopes for the future. One music industry associate, George Daniels, told reporters that Censori had been ready to leave but stayed to support West and that the pair push each other's "emotional buttons."

Bipolar disorder is a mental health condition characterized by marked shifts in mood, energy and activity levels, ranging from manic episodes of high energy and impulsivity to depressive episodes of low mood and lethargy. Experts say the condition is often managed with medication and therapy, though public discussions linking behavior solely to mental illness can be controversial and stigmatizing.

Daily Mail and other outlets first reported the couple's stay in Majorca. The Balance Rehab Clinic's website describes itself as offering "medically led mental health and addiction care for high-performing individuals." The clinic did not immediately respond to a request for comment.