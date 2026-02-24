Lily Collins will star as Audrey Hepburn and produce a new film about the making of the 1961 movie "Breakfast at Tiffany's," which is currently in development with Imagine Entertainment and her company, Case Study Films.

The untitled project is inspired by Sam Wasson's nonfiction book "Fifth Avenue, 5 A.M.: Audrey Hepburn, Breakfast at Tiffany's and the Dawn of the Modern Woman," which traces how the film was conceived, cast, and shot.

The screenplay is being written by Alena Smith, creator of the Apple TV+ series "Dickinson," and no director has been announced yet. According to multiple reports, the movie will focus on the production of "Breakfast at Tiffany's," rather than retelling the plot of the original film, according to Harper's Bazaar.

Collins is attached as both lead actor and producer, joining Brian Grazer, Jeb Brody, and Justin Wilkes for Imagine, with Scott LaStaiti also producing. Executive producers include Sam Wasson and Brandon Millan of Felix Farmer Productions, along with Michael Shamberg and Marc Gilbar. Joyce Choi is overseeing development for Imagine.

The actor confirmed the news in an Instagram post on February 23, saying the project has been in development for almost 10 years and calling Hepburn a lifelong inspiration, Town and Country Mag reported.

Collins, 36, is best known for the Netflix series "Emily in Paris," where she also serves as a producer, and previously produced and starred in the 2022 Netflix thriller "Windfall." Casting for other roles, including figures such as author Truman Capote, director Blake Edwards, and co-star George Peppard, has not yet been announced.

"Breakfast at Tiffany's," released in 1961 and based on Capote's novella, earned Hepburn an Oscar nomination and won two Academy Awards, helping cement her status as a screen and fashion icon. The new film does not yet have a reported start date for production or a target release window, as per People.