Aimee Lou Wood has been cast in the title role of a new television adaptation of Charlotte Brontë's classic novel "Jane Eyre," which is being developed by UK production company Working Title with "Succession" writer Miriam Battye attached to script the series.

Wood, known for her performances in "Sex Education" and the third season of "The White Lotus," will play the orphaned governess Jane Eyre, a character whose journey toward love, independence, and moral integrity has anchored the novel since its publication in 1847.

The project is described as a high-profile period drama, with the production currently in negotiations with a UK broadcaster to board the series, though no network or streaming platform has been officially confirmed, according to Harper's Bazaar.

Working Title, the company behind films such as "Bridget Jones's Diary" and several major literary adaptations, is producing the series as part of its growing slate of prestige book-to-screen projects.

Battye, a Writers Guild of America Award winner for her work on "Succession," is set to adapt Brontë's novel and is expected to bring a contemporary sensibility to the story while retaining its 19th‑century setting, Deadline reported.

The series will follow Jane from her difficult childhood as an orphan through her years as a governess at Thornfield Hall, where she meets the enigmatic estate owner Mr. Rochester. The adaptation is expected to revisit key themes of the book, including class, gender, religion, and autonomy, which have made "Jane Eyre" a frequent subject of film and television remakes.

This marks the first major television version of "Jane Eyre" since the 2006 BBC miniseries that starred Ruth Wilson as Jane and Toby Stephens as Rochester, and it follows the 2011 feature film led by Mia Wasikowska and Michael Fassbender.

Wood's casting arrives during a busy period in her career, as she recently earned awards recognition for "The White Lotus" and is involved in upcoming projects, including the film "Anxious People" and Sam Mendes' Beatles-related project, in which she plays Pattie Boyd, as per the Hollywood Reporter.