Singer Pink has quietly moved from California to New York City, as rumors claim NBC is seriously considering her to take over Kelly Clarkson's soon‑to‑end daytime talk show.

Reports say the 46-year-old singer, whose real name is Alecia Moore, has recently relocated from her longtime home on a vineyard in California's Central Coast to New York, where "The Kelly Clarkson Show" is filmed.

Sources told entertainment outlets that Pink has been spending extended time in the city, including being seen at a private members' club in the Meatpacking District, where she was spotted reviewing documents on her laptop with a member of her team, according to Page Six.

Her husband, Carey Hart, has also shared social media posts that appear to place him in New York, adding to speculation that the entire family has shifted their base.

The move comes as NBC evaluates options for its valuable daytime slot with "The Kelly Clarkson Show" set to end after seven seasons in fall 2026, a decision Clarkson linked to wanting more time with her children.

Network sources say executives are taking a "hard look" at Pink as a successor, describing her as natural, friendly, and easy to work with, qualities they believe are essential for a full hour of daily interviews. Staff members on the current show are said to be enthusiastic about the idea and are hoping NBC gives the green light.

Pink is already tied to the franchise: she is scheduled to guest-host "The Kelly Clarkson Show" for a full week as part of upcoming programming, an unusually long stint that has fueled talk she is being tested with viewers, CBS4 Local reported.

Fans on social media have openly wondered whether the network is "trying her out as replacement," with many expressing support for the idea of her leading a daytime show of her own.

Despite the noise, no deal has been announced, and Pink's representatives have not commented publicly on the reports. NBC has also stopped short of confirming any replacement host, saying only that special guest hosts will appear as Clarkson's show completes its run.

For now, Pink's quiet relocation to New York, combined with her week behind Clarkson's desk, is keeping speculation about a major daytime TV pivot very much alive, as per TMZ.