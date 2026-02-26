As FX's "Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette" continues to captivate audiences, former George magazine journalist Lisa DePaulo, who worked closely with John F. Kennedy Jr. in the 1990s, has shared her thoughts on Sarah Pidgeon's performance as Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy.

DePaulo, writing in The Hollywood Reporter on February 24, noted the challenges of portraying someone as private as Carolyn.

"The actors that offended me the least were the main characters," she wrote.

"Starting with Carolyn, who never gave a single interview in all the years she was with John. Sarah Pidgeon had little more than mythology to work with."

She added, "I don't pretend to have known Carolyn well. I knew her the way you know a boss' wife—being seated next to her at dinner parties, sneaking out for a smoke together, that kind of stuff."

According to E! News, despite the limited information, DePaulo believes Pidgeon captured Carolyn's essence. "She was, as Pidgeon portrays her, smart as a whip and funny," DePaulo said.

"And in that sense—plus the indescribable aura of Carolyn, that thing she had where you just knew, of course John would be head over heels for her—Pidgeon nails it."

DePaulo also highlighted Carolyn's unique mix of confidence and empathy, noting that Pidgeon successfully conveyed these qualities on screen.

Paul Anthony Kelly, who plays JFK Jr., also received praise from DePaulo for his attention to detail.

"The way he walked, locked up his bike... in fact, those moments made me emotional," she said.

She added, "He also, in most scenes, though not all, captures his voice. John had a distinctive way of speaking, the cadence, the intonation. When he sounded like him, I got chills."

Former JFK Jr. Staffer Reacts to Sarah Pidgeon’s Portrayal of Carolyn Bessette in Love Story https://t.co/r5n6DQNmOz — E! News (@enews) February 25, 2026

Sarah Pidgeon Immerses in Carolyn's Life

In interviews with sources, Pidgeon reflected on portraying a woman who fiercely valued her privacy.

"Carolyn highly valued her privacy. And I think it was a difficult dance for her to figure out how she can balance what comes with being part of the Kennedy family and being John's wife," she explained.

Pidgeon also said Carolyn's reclusiveness allowed narratives and characterizations to be projected onto her and her marriage, adding depth to her portrayal.

The series aims to show a fuller picture of the couple's relationship, highlighting their strength as individuals and as a pair.

Paul Anthony Kelly commented, "They were both such strong individuals but as a couple they were a powerhouse. They had this gravitas about them, but they also made everyone else feel like the center of the universe too."

Pidgeon found particular interest in portraying Carolyn before her life with JFK Jr., showing her rise from a young, ambitious professional at Calvin Klein to the private yet magnetic figure loved by many, Yahoo reported.

"It was really wonderful to have a few days at the beginning to be—this young woman with all of her anonymity living in this studio apartment in New York City... seeing her in her habitat," Pidgeon said.