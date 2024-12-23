Amber Heard is speaking out regarding the shocking allegations made by Blake Lively, who recently accused "It Ends With Us" co-star Justin Baldoni of sexual harassment and engaging in a smear campaign to damage her reputation.

Superstar actress Blake Lively, 37, stated in her lawsuit that due to Baldoni's alleged actions "behind closed doors" she has "suffered from grief, fear, trauma, and extreme anxiety."

Legal documents obtained by 'TMZ' lays out Lively's allegations of sexual harassment in addition to details behind what she deems is an effort to "destroy" her reputation with the help of a crisis PR manager and his publicist.

Notably, Baldoni, 40, hired the same PR crisis manager who worked with Johnny Depp during his infamous defamation trial against Amber Heard in 2022, per the news outlet.

Heard, 38, now tells 'NBC News' in an exclusive statement, "Social media is the absolute personification of the classic saying 'A lie travels halfway around the world before truth can get its boots on.' I saw this firsthand and up close. It's as horrifying as it is destructive,"

Heard's comment comes as a jury found that she'd defamed her "Pirates of the Caribbean" ex-husband, Johnny Depp following a turbulent and messy battle regarding domestic abuse allegations.

Depp, 61, was awarded a reported $5 million in punitive damages, $10 million in compensatory damages, per 'NBC.' According to the news outlet, Heard was also awarded $2 million in compensatory damages in relation to her counterclaim, however nothing was awarded to her for punitive damages.

Depp maintained that "the jury gave me my life back," while Heard said the outcome of the trial "sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated."

"It Ends With Us" author Colleen Hoover recently came to Lively's defense following her accusations of harassment against Baldoni, stating that the "Gossip Girl" star has been "nothing but honest, kind, supportive and patient since the day we met."

She continued in her social media post: "Thank you for being exactly the human that you are. Never change. Never wilt."

Things reportedly became so contentious while filming that a formal meeting was called regarding what the actress claims was a hostile work environment — a meeting which even her husband, fellow actor Ryan Reynolds, attended, per 'TMZ.'

The legal filing contains a list of demands put together due to Baldoni's alleged inappropriate conduct, including no showing of nude videos or images of women to Lively, no mention of Baldoni's alleged "pornography addiction," no discussions of sexual conquests in front of Lively and others, no talks of cast and crew's genitalia, no inquiries about Blake's weight, and no further mention of Blake's dead father, per the media outlet.

"I hope that my legal action helps pull back the curtain on these sinister retaliatory tactics to harm people who speak up about misconduct and helps protect others who may be targeted," Lively said in an updated statement to 'TMZ.'