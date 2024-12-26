NBA player Thanasis Antetokounmpo and rapper Cam'ron have turned their playful online feud into an in-person meeting for Cam's new talk show, "Come & Talk With Flee."

The meeting began with the pair joking around, which was captured on video. The clip showed Thanasis jokingly intimidating Cam in his studio.

"TA ran down on me early at work, It was a joke," Cam wrote on social media, sharing the encounter. "He said it was all good, but he had a demonic laugh that I didn't trust. Glad security got there fast."

The full interview is on its way out, but there are clips both men posted to their social media accounts to view right now.

The pair's "rivalry" has been a back-and-forth one that's seen the pair trading blows.

Thanasis to Cam after Giannis had a block in the cup championship



“Tell the Joker to do that” pic.twitter.com/7yLYmVKBcK — BucksShowYo🦌 (@BucksShowYo) December 18, 2024

Earlier in December, Antetokounmpo taunted Cam'ron by heckling "Tell the Joker to do that!" while comparing Nikola Jokic to his younger brother, Giannis, after a particularly impressive block.

Thanasis headed to Cam'ron's podcast studio for some viral in-person comments that had Cam'ron rounding about his studio to get away from the athlete.

Giannis bro pulled up to see what’s up with Cam 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/MoiVjTcXkP — Raphousetv (RHTV) (@raphousetv2) December 24, 2024

"You talking s**t? I'm here now. Let me talk to you," he called out to Cam'ron. "Hold on. Let me talk to you!"

In a related development, Cam'ron recently discussed a past incident involving 50 Cent and Dipset members during an interview.

He revealed how 50 Cent strategically brought out Jim Jones and Juelz Santana at a 2007 New York show during their rivalry, which Cam considered a clever move that exposed internal Diplomats conflicts.

"When me and [50] were battling, you had members of Dipset to come to your show," Cam explained. "I was sitting there like, 'This n****a's kinda smart 'cause I wouldn't have thought about reaching out to [Tony] Yayo or Lloyd Banks.'"

Read more: Princess Love Posts Extremely Unflattering Photo of Sukihana Amid Ray J Drama

50 Cent admitted the move was experimental, saying, "I just took the shot 'cause I wasn't sure [Jim Jones] was going to go for it," explaining how he strategically created division within the Diplomats camp.