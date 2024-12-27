Kim Kardashian is catching heat after social media users slammed her for letting her 11-year-old daughter, North West, celebrate Christmas, which many believe to be an outfit that is inappropriate for her age.

The controversy started when Kardashian, 44, and North shared a pair of videos on their joint TikTok account over the holiday weekend.

In the clips, North wore a ruffled black miniskirt and corset-style top with a sweetheart neckline, as well as black stockings, knee-high boots, and a cropped blazer. Kim wore a skin-tight snakeskin dress with her daughter.

More clips have since gone viral on the popular Keeping Up With The Kardashians subreddit, where TikTok users have shared their distaste for North's characteristically 'inappropriate' outfit.

"Why is this child wearing a bustier/corset?" one user asked. Another wrote, "I'm not a prude but I wouldn't let my 11-year-old wear a damn corset." A third responded, "Maybe it's just anecdotal but when I was 11 I was still a child wearing modest clothing!"

Many fans criticized the outfit as inappropriate, while others defended Kim and North's fashion sense. Supporters pointed out that North has been more than met with favour for some years now, and her family background in fashion is surely a key factor in her choices.

One user commented, "I don't think North would wear anything she wouldn't want to wear, and she loves fashion."

Another added, "Her father, mother, aunts - they are fashion designers who work with the top fashion designers. It's unrealistic to think she'd be wearing 'normal 11-year-old' attire all the time."

This year, the Kardashian-Jenner clan gathered at Kendall Jenner's Beverly Hills mansion to host their annual Christmas Eve party, a more intimate affair than in past years.

Kim told Vogue that she is determined to carry on her family's traditions during the holidays, which they believe are beloved by family and friends of their children.