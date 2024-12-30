In 2024, Hollywood found itself embroiled in a variety of scandals that are have threatened to tear down the glitzy exterior of celebrity.

Let's explore the intricate web of drama that has defined 2024 in Hollywood.

Justin Timberlake's Arrest

Justin Timberlake had a controversial time in June following his arrest for driving under the influence in Sag Harbor. A long-awaited comeback to the stage after five years, the planned "Forget Tomorrow World Tour," was overshadowed by the incident's flurry of media attention.

According to official documents, the former NSYNC star exhibited signs of drunkenness, including watery eyes, bloodshot eyes, and an odor of alcohol coming from him. He also did not perform well enough on the sobriety tests.

Cop who arrested Justin Timberlake reportedly didn't know who he was:



“Justin said under his breath, ‘This is going to ruin the tour.’ The cop replied, ‘What tour?’ Justin said, ‘The world tour.’” pic.twitter.com/k27b9MQ83n — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 19, 2024

In September, Timberlake pled guilty to a lesser charge of "driving while ability impaired," which resulted in a 90-day license suspension and community service.

Jennifer Lopez's Life

Jennifer Lopez experienced a great deal of criticism after her documentary, "The Greatest Love Story Never Told," was released in February.

New York's Bronx residents were furious and took to social to accuse her of lying about her early years.

Meanwhile, on August 20, on what would've been the couple's second anniversary, Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck.

55-year-old Jennifer Lopez has filed for divorce from 52-year-old Ben Affleck on the same day as their 2nd wedding anniversary 👀 pic.twitter.com/0QOoPpYlQP — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) August 20, 2024

This is Lopez's fourth marriage and Affleck's second.

Diddy's Legal Troubles

Sean "Diddy" Combs made headlines in September after being charged with prostitution transportation, sex trafficking, and racketeering conspiracy.

He entered a not guilty plea to all counts, and authorities are seeking any possible victims to come forward.

Attorney Damian Williams said, "As alleged in the Indictment, for years, Sean Combs used the business empire he controlled to sexually abuse and exploit women." The date of his trial is set for May 2025 while he is incarcerated at the MDC in Brooklyn.

Jay-Z's Allegations

Jay-Z and Diddy reportedly abused a 13-year-old girl during a distressing event at an MTV Video Music Awards after-party in 2000.

Having called the charges "idiotic" and "heinous in nature," Jay-Z declared, "My lawyer received a blackmail attempt... I will not give you ONE RED PENNY!!"

On December 9, he filed a petition to dismiss the lawsuit, arguing that the accusations were unfounded, but the court denied his plea.

'It Ends With Us' Drama

During the promotional campaign for the movie "It Ends With Us," Blake Lively was embroiled in controversy as fans speculated that she and co-star Justin Baldoni were at odds.

Lively's marketing tactics were criticized for being callous in light of the movie's weighty themes of domestic violence and abuse.

This is how Blake Lively is promoting her movie about escaping an abusive relationship and breaking the cycle of the abuse…



Unhinged and tone deaf.



This isn’t Barbie! pic.twitter.com/ZM7HlGyrpE — Gabriel Divina (@GabrielDivina2) August 13, 2024

The internet isn’t happy with how Blake Lively has been conducting herself in “It Ends With Us” PR, comparing her interviews to Justin Baldoni’s.



After seeing interviews side-by-side, what do you think? pic.twitter.com/CsCoQ3MI1b — Evie Magazine (@Evie_Magazine) August 13, 2024

But a few months later, the former "Gossip Girl" actress filed a lawsuit against Baldoni in December, alleging that he had harassed her sexually and tried to ruin her career.

In response, Baldoni's lawyer called the allegations outrageous and implied that the case was an effort to fix Lively's reputation.

The tables have turned for Baldoni as Lively gets majority of the support from other celebrities and social media.