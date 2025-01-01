Not every celebrity in Hollywood wears a badge of good behavior. A few of them have allegedly not treated their fellow stars so kindly.

Here are the stars who fellow A-listers have claimed to be rude.

1. Pierce Brosnan

Accuser: James Corden

James Corden exposed Pierce Brosnan's "rude" behavior while playing "Spill Your Guts."



James said he was at a U2 concert with his wife when Pierce came up and shoved right through them. "Literally, I've never felt anything like it. pic.twitter.com/Yx3ye4qIec — Harvey Specter/Xander Xavier (@billionxander2) April 25, 2024

In a 2017 appearance on "The Late Late Show," the former 007 actor was named the rudest celeb James Corden's ever met.

Corden alleged that Brosnan once pushed him from his seat at a U2 gig without even looking him in the eye.

Corden responded to Khloé Kardashian's theory that a few drinks may have more than a little to do with it, "Or maybe he's just a bit f---ing rude."

2. Gene Simmons

Accuser: Eric Stonestreet

The "Modern Family" star has alleged that Simmons bullied his mother on a plane and even alleged that the KISS bassist requested her autograph after he attempted to take her seat.

Simmons denied the claims, but the apology from the rock band Stanley largely diffused the drama.

3. Ariana Grande

Accuser: Giuliana Rancic

While Grande has always denied having diva behavior, Giuliana Rancic probably thinks differently.

The E! news correspondent claimed that Grande elbowed her to get her out of the "good side" during an interview at the AMAs.

4. Christina Aguilera

Accuser: Valerie Bertinelli

At a Van Halen concert, Aguilera allegedly ignored Bertinelli. According to the actress, the pop star dismissed her with a chilly "Yeah, whatever" when she complimented her.

Bertinelli said she hasn't spoken to Aguilera since but doesn't think an apology is on the way anytime soon.

5. Charlize Theron

Accuser: Tia Mowry

Mowry claimed that Theron rolled her eyes at her during a SoulCycle class.

While Theron later dismissed the story as tabloid nonsense, Mowry said the exchange made her feel shunned.

6. Gary Lightbody (Snow Patrol)

Accuser: Em Rusciano

The Australian radio host blasted Lightbody as the rudest celebrity she'd ever met after he reportedly flipped her the bird during an on-air interview.

Rusciano was also told not to bring up their hit "Chasing Cars" but couldn't help herself—and Lightbody did not appear impressed.

7. Michael Jordan

Accuser: Chamillionaire

He described an encounter where Jordan supposedly rejected taking a photo with him, responding, "Oh hell nah!"

The story reopened discussions about the off-court behavior of the basketball icon.

9. Lea Michele

Accuser: Hailee Steinfeld

Lea Michele snubbed Hailee Steinfeld when she was 14 and left her sobbing on set: Lea Michele - who has been accused of creating 'traumatic microaggressions' by her former co-star Samantha Ware - made teen actress Hailee Steinfeld cry at the start if her... https://t.co/MCC5OMtJAn pic.twitter.com/KQWrPvF93M — RushReads (@RushReads) June 2, 2020

Steinfeld was just 14 when she recalled Michele snubbing her on the Paramount lot.

Michele subsequently apologized, clarifying that her schedule probably did not help the situation.