9 Rude Celebrities in Hollywood According to Their Fellow Celebrities
Not every celebrity in Hollywood wears a badge of good behavior. A few of them have allegedly not treated their fellow stars so kindly.
Here are the stars who fellow A-listers have claimed to be rude.
1. Pierce Brosnan
Accuser: James Corden
In a 2017 appearance on "The Late Late Show," the former 007 actor was named the rudest celeb James Corden's ever met.
Corden alleged that Brosnan once pushed him from his seat at a U2 gig without even looking him in the eye.
Corden responded to Khloé Kardashian's theory that a few drinks may have more than a little to do with it, "Or maybe he's just a bit f---ing rude."
2. Gene Simmons
Accuser: Eric Stonestreet
The "Modern Family" star has alleged that Simmons bullied his mother on a plane and even alleged that the KISS bassist requested her autograph after he attempted to take her seat.
Simmons denied the claims, but the apology from the rock band Stanley largely diffused the drama.
3. Ariana Grande
Accuser: Giuliana Rancic
While Grande has always denied having diva behavior, Giuliana Rancic probably thinks differently.
The E! news correspondent claimed that Grande elbowed her to get her out of the "good side" during an interview at the AMAs.
Read more: Ethan Slater's Ex Reveals Devastating Aftermath of Ariana Grande Scandal: 'Saddest Days of My Life'
4. Christina Aguilera
Accuser: Valerie Bertinelli
At a Van Halen concert, Aguilera allegedly ignored Bertinelli. According to the actress, the pop star dismissed her with a chilly "Yeah, whatever" when she complimented her.
Bertinelli said she hasn't spoken to Aguilera since but doesn't think an apology is on the way anytime soon.
5. Charlize Theron
Accuser: Tia Mowry
Mowry claimed that Theron rolled her eyes at her during a SoulCycle class.
While Theron later dismissed the story as tabloid nonsense, Mowry said the exchange made her feel shunned.
6. Gary Lightbody (Snow Patrol)
Accuser: Em Rusciano
The Australian radio host blasted Lightbody as the rudest celebrity she'd ever met after he reportedly flipped her the bird during an on-air interview.
Rusciano was also told not to bring up their hit "Chasing Cars" but couldn't help herself—and Lightbody did not appear impressed.
7. Michael Jordan
Accuser: Chamillionaire
He described an encounter where Jordan supposedly rejected taking a photo with him, responding, "Oh hell nah!"
The story reopened discussions about the off-court behavior of the basketball icon.
9. Lea Michele
Accuser: Hailee Steinfeld
Steinfeld was just 14 when she recalled Michele snubbing her on the Paramount lot.
Michele subsequently apologized, clarifying that her schedule probably did not help the situation.