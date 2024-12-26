The latest United States presidential election has once again sparked outrage among several celebrities, many of whom had vowed to leave the country if Trump came to power.

Here's a look at some high-profile figures who made headlines with their bold threats to move overseas.

Barbra Streisand

The singer and actress has long been an outspoken critic of Trump. In her appearance on "The Late Show" with Stephen Colbert, she said, "I will move. I can't live in this country if that's ... if he became president." Streisand then asked if she could move to England.

Most recently, Barbra Streisand and her husband, James Brolin, have been said to give holiday donations for Hurricane Helene relief and groups that offer abortion aid.

With Christmas and Hanukkah falling at the same time, their holiday card has a theme of togetherness and peace. So, she is still in the US then.

Cher

This music icon made headlines when she famously declared she'd leave America if Trump won the presidency. Cher has been unapologetically vocal about her concerns over his leadership, expressing her determination to avoid living under his administration.

Speaking to The Guardian, she said: "If he gets in, who knows? This time I will leave [the country]." In fact, she even joked about moving to Jupiter if Trump were to win the presidency in 2015.

Recently, though, Cher dropped by "The Tonight Show" to talk about Frozen Hot Chocolate — the delectable frozen dessert from NYC's Serendipity 3 — with Jimmy Fallon. It means she has not cleared her stuff yet.

Ellen DeGeneres

After Trump's election, Ellen DeGeneres and her wife, Portia de Rossi, were said to have opted to move to the U.K. having already bought a property in the beautiful Cotswolds, they stated they felt disillusioned with the election outcome.

Now that the couple is based out in the English countryside, they have put the Montecito property on the market, so that part means they are not coming back stateside.

DeGeneres reportedly wanted a change of scenery, and her new part-time gig apparently involves working on her garden, more "you do you" after leaving the industry.

Sharon Stone

The actress said previously if Trump won the election, she would be moving to Italy. But she attacked his campaign for spreading hatred and oppression, craving a more peaceful environment.

The actress is looking for a new life in Italy. Stone, for one, has made no secret about wanting to buy a home in the country. She even came out and said that he was very unhappy with the political situation in the U.S.

The very next week, Sharon Stone stoked romance rumors with Kevin Costner after they flirted and exchanged numbers at the California Governors Awards on Nov. 17. This follows just after Costner's split from Christine Baumgartner, who Stone defended at this time.

At least so far, Sharon Stone hasn't announced her departure from the country.

Raven-Symoné

The ex-child actress announced during "The View" that she and her spouse would leave for Canada in the event of a Republican victory in the presidential race. She even said that she bought her ticket in advance.

Raven-Symoné recently appeared on the U.S.-based The Unplanned Podcast, sharing why she always wore high heels as Raven Baxter on Disney's That's So Raven. She explained that at the time, she wanted to appear taller and slimmer, as body diversity wasn't embraced as it is today.

She also mentioned purchasing a ticket before the election, though it's unclear when she planned to use it.

America Ferrera

According to reports, Ferrera may be moving with her family to the U.K. She was unhappy with Trump winning and wanted a better environment for her children.

Since then, we haven't heard anything from the American actress.

Minnie Driver

Driver, who has been in California for nearly 30 years, said she plans to return to the U.K. The political discourse there makes her feel more optimistic, she said, than living in a state led by Republicans.

The 54-year-old actress, who once starred in Good Will Hunting, was seen out with her 16-year-old son, Henry, in Santa Monica during some rare mother-son time a month after Trump won.

Whoopi Goldberg

Goldberg has frequently contemplated leaving the U.S., highlighting her ability to afford a move if necessary. This is a topic she frequently talks about when discussing the matter on "The View."

Whoopi Goldberg continues to co-host "The View," where she recently made headlines with a joke about Trump using stairways. Afterward, she swiftly clarified that the comment—prompted by her cat—was not meant to harm or offend Trump in any way.

Cardi B

Cardi B recently teased her desire to leave the U.S., openly expressing her dissatisfaction with the current administration.

However, she and her estranged husband, Offset, were spotted together at a Miami club, celebrating his 33rd birthday. Despite their ongoing divorce proceedings, Cardi was seen having a good time, even twerking in a bold outfit.

Vivian Wilson (Elon Musk's Daughter)

Elon Musk's transgender daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson announces she is leaving the United States following Donald Trump's win.



She previously cut ties with her father in 2022 after he became a transphobe. pic.twitter.com/xvFU6liqDx — Pop Flop (@ThePopFlop) November 8, 2024

Vivian Wilson has publicly stated that she doesn't see her future in the U.S. and, following the election results, reaffirmed her decision to pursue work elsewhere, citing the political climate as a major concern.

Though her current whereabouts are unknown, she recently made headlines by criticizing the UK government's decision to ban puberty blockers for minors, calling it "horrifying." This move follows an ongoing safety review of these medications, which led to the ban being enacted until 2027.

Elon Musk has openly supported the prohibition, labeling puberty blockers as a "ghastly wrongdoing against youngsters" and accusing those who advocate for them of being in the wrong.