In a revealing interview on Bunnie XO's 'Dumb Blonde' podcast, Kristin Cavallari, 37, shared candid details about her marriage to former NFL player Jay Cutler, 41, and their subsequent divorce.

The reality star offered insights into patterns that influenced their relationship and her personal growth since their split.

"Things were just never good and we tried, we really did... We really did everything that we could," Cavallari said, describing the marriage as "toxic" due to her own unresolved issues. She connected her marriage choices to her relationship with her father, stating, "I was repeating a pattern with my dad. And because I hadn't done the work on my relationship with my dad — that's what you do, you know? I ended up marrying my dad."

Reflecting on their initial relationship, Cavallari acknowledged their youth when they began dating: "I was a f---ing baby, I didn't know any better," referring to being 23 when she met the then-27-year-old Cutler.

The Laguna Beach alum revealed that post-divorce, they attempted reconciliation: "We actually went on a couple dates" in the year following their split. She described the difficulty of breaking away from a toxic relationship: "It's a f---ing trauma bond. And until you can really break that, I would go back [to Cutler] a couple times and be like, 'I know it's not right, but, like, why am I doing it?'"

In the interview, Cavallari called Cutler a "pathological liar," adding, "There are things from my marriage that I will never know, and I've just sort of had to let that go. I'm over it now, and I can – that's why I can probably talk about it so freely."

On her own podcast in October, Cavallari had shared deeper emotions about the end of her marriage: "Even though I'm the one that walked away, it was not what I wanted. It was not what I had envisioned. And I really tried f---ing everything I could."

Despite their past difficulties, Cavallari reports that she and Cutler, who share children Camden, 12, Jaxon, 10, and Saylor, 9, have reached a better place in their co-parenting relationship. "It took four years. But things are really good with us now. So much so that we even sat together at one of Camden's basketball games recently, and that makes me so happy, because honestly, I never thought that we would get there. I really didn't."

Cutler is now engaged to Samantha Robertson, while Cavallari continues to work on her personal goals.