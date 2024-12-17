Kristin Cavallari says she still hasn't told her kids about the time she caught an intruder "crawling on my bedroom floor" while her son was in the room with her, out of concern it will "really scare them."

Cavallari, 37, shared the story of the 2020 home invasion on Tuesday's episode of her "Let's Be Honest with Kristin Cavallari" podcast, admitting that "my kids still do not know to this day." She shares sons Camden, 12, and Jaxon, 10, and daughter Saylor, 9, with ex-husband Jay Cutler.

The "Laguna Beach" star said the incident occurred back in 2020 when her family took a trip to the Bahamas that was extended to a month amid early COVID-19 restrictions. Cavallari said she had jewelry from her brand, Uncommon James, in her closet when the house's HVAC unit broke and workers came to repair it.

"That night I had Cam in the bed with me. Cam and I were sleeping," she said, referring to her son. "And I woke up to a man crawling on my bedroom floor."

Cavallari described how she remained calm while confronting the burglar, because she didn't want to wake her son.

"I was so out of it because obviously I had just woken up," she said. "And I go, 'What the f*** are you doing?' And this man stands up, runs out the door, and, you guys, he had a ski mask on, full black arms, black pants, the full thing. And I went 'oh, f***'."

"Because Cam was in the bed with me, I didn't yell. I didn't scream. You think in those moments that that's what you'd do, but your instincts just kick in. I honestly felt like I was in 'Mission Impossible'," she said.

Once she woke up then-husband Cutler, she then "got really nervous" and "really scared."

"I started shaking, and I was able to process then what just happened. But until that point, I was not scared. I was really calm. You just are running off of instinct," she said.

"Long story short, he took all of the cash that we had in a backpack. We ended up getting it back. We found out who it was. It was the HVAC guy," she said.

Cavallari said it was "one of the scariest things" she's been through, and she still has not told her kids what happened that night.

"That's just one that I think would really scare them," she said.

"I will not tell them, probably, until they're adults," she said. "Because I just think some things kids do not need to know. And scary stuff like that, I will take that one."

-- With reporting by TMX