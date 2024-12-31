Joe Budden has reportedly been arrested and charged with lewdness for an incident on December 4, 2024.

A screenshot of the 44-year-old's arrest record went viral on X on Sunday, December 29.

"Breaking News: @JoeBudden has a court date on Jan 16th for disorderly lewdness, a charge related to sexual misconduct or indecency in public," the caption of the post read. "He previously claimed the JBP had to relocate for recording in a residential building, but there seems to be more to the story. Stay tuned."

Lewdness is the state of being obscene or indecent, or the act of behaving in a vulgar or offensive sexual manner.

The Edgewater Police Department issued a press release providing details of the December 4th event on December 30. Per the statement, authorities were called to an Edgewater apartment complex after a resident reported the unusual incident.

The 911 caller was alerted by their doorbell camera when she reportedly saw Budden, real name Joseph Anthony Budden II, standing completely butt-naked outside their apartment door. The video allegedly shows the "Pump It Up" rapper attempting to enter a code into the resident's door keypad, multiple times, before returning to his own place across the hall.

The East Harlem native, who has mentioned on his podcast that he is a sleepwalker, is scheduled to appear in court on January 16, 2025.