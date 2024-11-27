Joe Budden claimed that Lil Wayne went to the booth to record a diss track aimed at Kendrick Lamar after the West Coast artist reportedly didn't answer his calls.

The rift may have begun stemming back to September when the "Not Like Us" rap star was selected to perform in New Orleans, Louisiana, at the Super Bowl LIX in February— in Lil Wayne's hometown.

The contentious selection sparked debate across social media, as many maintained that Wayne — long considered one of hip hop's best rappers — should have that right of passage to perform in his neighborhood.

Wayne's daughter Reginae — who responded publicly saying, "They envy greatness!!!" — and fans alike were left dissatisfied with the decision, prompting lyrical-favorite musician Lamar to respond on his new track, "wacced out morals."

"Used to bump 'Tha Carter III,' I held my Rollie chain proud / Irony, I think my hard work let Lil Wayne down," Lamar, 37, rapped in his lyrics from his surprise album 'GNX.'

The Cali-repping artist went on to add: "Won the Super Bowl and Nas the only one congratulate me/ All these (expletive) agitated/ I'm just glad it's on their faces/ Quite frankly, plenty artist but they outdated/ Old (expletive) flows trying to convince me that you they favorite."

Joe Budden weighed in on the matter after Lil Wayne responded publicly on Twitter, now X, saying, "Man wtf I do?!" in response to Lamar's lyrics.

Man wtf I do?!

I just be chillin & dey still kome 4 my head. Let’s not take kindness for weakness. Let this giant sleep. I beg u all. No one really wants destruction,not even me but I shall destroy if disturbed. On me. Love — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) November 23, 2024

"I'm hearing that somebody picked up the phone, tried to call and see what the energy was. I'm hearing that Kendrick didn't answer," Budden, 44, stated on his eponymous 'Joe Budden Podcast.'

" 'Now, I'm going in the booth. You have until I get in that booth to hit me back,' " Budden added, reportedly on behalf of Wayne, sparking debate regarding the potential for new rap beef. "I'm hearing that Wayne went into the booth," the podcast host teased.

Joe Budden says Lil Wayne tried to call Kendrick Lamar about Wacced Out Murals



and Kendrick didn’t pick up the phone which inspired Lil Wayne to go in the booth and make a response record to him 🧐🧐🧐🧐 pic.twitter.com/fhy14otgN9 — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) November 27, 2024

Needless to say, fans broke their ankles running to the comment section. "Wayne gonna get smoked if he does this," one fan immediately replied, gaining over 50K likes in less than 10 hours. "Brooo I need this to happen. Wayne could be inspired," a second added. "Kendrick losing this one," a third argued.

In the meantime, Kendrick Lamar — now regarded one of the most influential hip hop artist of his generation — is gearing up to perform at the Super Bowl LIX halftime show in 2025, revealing that he's looking forward to bringing hip hop to the forefront of the NFL championship.

"Rap music is still the most impactful genre to date," Lamar told 'The Hollywood Reporter' in September. "And I'll be there to remind the world why they got the right one."