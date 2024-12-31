It seems Alabama Barker is battling the harrowing effects of excessive use of vape pens.

The daughter of Blink-182's Travis Barker is fast regretting her uptick in vape use, going from an occasional vaper to upping the ante amid her aspiring music career.

The 19-year-old called 911 herself as she had a medical scare involving nicotine withdrawal, per 'TMZ.'

Barker, known for her appearances on the hit reality series, The Kardashians, was reportedly feeling unwell when she called 911. On Monday, December 30, she was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital.

The musician reportedly put an abrupt stop to her increasing vaping habits, which led to her feeling panicked and unwell while she was alone at home. Sources say Barker called 911 out of concern for her health.

When medical staff examined the social media personality, it was revealed that she was suffering from nicotine withdrawal. Staff informed Barker — who quit cold turkey — that abruptly stopping vape use could lead to withdrawals, even after just occasional use.

Although it's unclear when exactly Barker was released, she would eventually take to TikTok informing fans that she wasn't able to celebrate her birthday on December 24 because she has "not been okay."

"I've had the flu and I've not been okay — on my birthday, I didn't even get to enjoy it because I was so sick, but I am back on my feet and I really wanna give you guys a Christmas haul," Barker told viewers.

In better news, Barker has released the music video to her latest track "Vogue," which caught attention on social media featuring her step mother and father, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.

Back in 2018, Alabama Barker released the track "Heartbreaker," where she sang a girl-friendly tune about bravely "letting go" of her relationship while her latest rap track portrays her tossing $100 bills into the camera alongside her stepmother, Kourtney.