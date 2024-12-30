Jennifer Lopez's ex-bae Casper Smart received an untimely shock just before the holidays when his home was reportedly raided by police.

Officers searched Smart's home on December 23 after they reportedly received a tip alleging that the dancer had a cannabis grow operation, per 'TMZ.'

Authorities arrived and searched his Los Angeles property just two days before Christmas.

The actor, creative director, and choreographer was served with a search warrant just before 9 a.m., where Smart was home with an unidentified woman, per the celeb outlet.

During the raid, authorities uncovered a small to medium-size grow operation which was active in the home. Although marijuana was found, officers reportedly cited and released him at the scene.

The case is now being sent to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office. It is unclear at this time whether the dancer will be charged. Neither Smart or his team have publicly commented on the matter.

In 2014, Smart and Lopez were on the rocks after rumors surfaced that Smart was allegedly "sexting" transsexual models behind her back as she was set to perform in her home neighborhood, the Bronx.

"She's coming back to The Bronx and the only thing anyone can talk about is her toyboy and the transsexuals," a source told 'Page Six' during that time. "Jennifer is getting tired of all these allegations. She doesn't need this drama and is ready to move on," a second source told the outlet.

Jennifer Lopez and Smart — full name Beau "Casper" Smart — dated on and off for five years between 2011 and 2016 after Lopez, 55, divorced her ex-husband, Marc Anthony.

The two called it quits for good after Lopez discovered Smart's alleged infidelities.