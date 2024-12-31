Washington Commanders' safety Jeremy Reaves proposed to his girlfriend of eight years, Mikaela Worley, on the sidelines after the Commanders' overtime victory against the Atlanta Falcons.

Reaves also shared the news in an emotional Instagram post.

"A year ago I was at one of my lowest. A year later, you helped get me back to my best! Everytime life tore me down, you built me right back up and spoke life into me! You carried the weight when I couldn't during some tough days (all that PA school definitely came in handy lol!)"

The safety revealed he had planned the proposal with Worley's family on Friday, choosing to wait for a victory before popping the big question. "I hate losing, so there's no way I could have done that in the right spirit after a loss," Reaves said of the proposal.

"That thing was burning a hole in my pocket. If we win this game, it's destiny," he said.

In his engagement announcement, Reaves highlighted their enduring relationship: "8+ years of friendship, a lifetime to go as one! I meant it when I said 5life! I love you Mikaela R Worley PA-C. Proverbs 18:22."

However, the celebration was briefly interrupted by social media controversy when a woman using the name Kia responded to an NFL tweet of the proposal, claiming Reaves was in her DMs trying to "fly me out & f**k."

"I think the f**k not," she added in her quote tweet.

Not the same man who was in my DMs trying to fly me out & fuck I think the fuck not https://t.co/6KW9A5St7f — kia (@onlykiaaaaa) December 30, 2024

Reaves addressed the allegation with a brief response on X: "It's some weird people in the world man. Always love on this end though."

It's some weird people in the world man. Always love on this end though 🫶🏽 — Jeremy Reaves (@JR1ERA) December 30, 2024

It's wicked in the world everywhere, but there's so many genuine good people out here! I'm so grateful for yall! ❤️ — Jeremy Reaves (@JR1ERA) December 31, 2024

However, Kia followed up her initial post with claims that there was video evidence to support what she had said.

"DM for the video lol I got y'all," she added.

Reaves has not followed up after the woman's most recent claims, and Worley has not addressed Kia's claims on the matter.

Reaves' 2023 NFL season ended early after he partially tore his ACL and required surgery.

"She's [Worley] earned it. I can't say enough about her," Reaves, who joined Washington as an undrafted free agent in 2018, said. "When I was at my lowest last year, she was there to pick me up every day. She showed up. That's my best friend. Been my best friend since high school."