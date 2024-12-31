Kate Middleton has reportedly changed her priorities following the successful completion of her cancer treatment, according to insiders who describe her as having evolved significantly.

Having received a cancer diagnosis earlier this year following a scheduled abdominal surgery, the Princess of Wales went on a course of chemotherapy treatment, which successfully ended in September.

As she eases back into her work routine, there are hints that she could be scaling back on her responsibilities in the upcoming year.

According to an insider who spoke to PEOPLE magazine, the experience of facing a serious illness has prompted a reassessment of what truly matters to Kate.

"You can't go through something like that and come out the other side unchanged," the insider noted. "She is a different person now."

The insider revealed that she and Prince William are prioritizing their family and personal well-being over their professional commitments.

Royal expert Sally Bedell Smith stressed that the mom-of-three is confidently managing her reentry into public engagements.

In considering the well-being of the royal, Smith emphasized the importance of maintaining a balanced pace and prioritizing activities that align with her passions.

Echoing this sentiment, Ailsa Anderson, who served as the former press secretary to the late Queen, remarked, "They can't raise people's expectations with lots of engagements only for her to face a setback, not feel well, and things are canceled."

Robert Hardman, a royal author, also acknowledged the challenge Kate faces in providing a definitive response regarding her work resumption, given the unpredictable nature of cancer.

"We are being encouraged not to look at this as a chapter that's over and then it's back to normal, because cancer doesn't work like that."

Kate shared the news that her cancer treatment had come to an end, signaling her gradual reentry into the public sphere in a heartfelt video.

"Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes," she expressed.

The Princess expressed that she was "looking forward to being back at work" and would fulfill public duties whenever opportunities arose. To date, she has already completed five engagements as part of her work commitments.