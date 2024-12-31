Nymphia Wind, RuPaul's Drag Race's season 16 winner, dared CNN's Will Ripley to touch her "pointy boobs," then air the moment in an awkward exchange.

The Taiwanese drag queen was discussing her plans for 2025 in an interview shared on Tuesday, December 31, after Ripley described her as possibly "the hardest working drag queen in the world."

"I'm dying, thank God this is taped," Wind said. "Ooh, girl," she added before taking a sip of water.

Their conversation continued as normal when Ripley commented on Wind's hectic work schedule and how she "needs a vacation."

"I think I'm a workaholic and I'm just so used to being tired all the time. I just keep going," Wind, who calls her fanbase "Banana Believers," said.

Ripley, a senior international correspondent for CNN, based in Taipei, told viewers how Wind, who was wearing a bright-yellow costume with shoulder spikes and matching yellow hair, makes most of her costumes by hand.

"But they're very pointy," Ripley told Wind, referring to the breast area of her costume. "They look dangerous, actually."

"Do you want to come touch and try? I dare you to edit that in, CNN," Wind encouraged. "Edit in my pointy boobs!" Ripley didn't respond, but instead just laughed.

Wind, whose real name is Leo Tsao, also told Ripley how she will headline a countdown at the ICONSIAM in Bangkok, Thailand, to ring in the new year.

"I really would love to be a cultural Taiwanese ambassador for Taiwan. And the world, I really want to show you what Taiwan has to offer cause we may be small, but we are beautiful," Wind said.

Wind concluded the interview wishing viewers a "Happy New Year!"