Prince William and incoming United States President Donald Trump seem to be getting along, and that has allegedly left Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle feeling "betrayed" and worried about what trouble may lurk in the future.

Prince William was seen interacting with Trump as both were at the unveiling of a $1 billion restoration project inside Notre Dame Cathedral.

According to Radar Online, the encounter was allegedly met with skepticism as some royal watchers raised eyebrows over the length of time the two met post-ceremony at the U.K. ambassador's residence.

Sources close to the Sussexes branded the exchange a "slap in the face," adding: "It feels like an appalling betrayal. It cuts deep on so many levels."

According to the report, the couple is still reeling from the implications of William's intimate dinner with someone they view in a bad light.

In previous comments, Trump has disparaged Prince Harry, even suggesting he would deport him from the U.S. amid a renewed debate about whether the Duke of Sussex was properly granted his U.S. visa.

New developments have only made Prince Harry and Meghan allegedly more scared that people are talking bad about them behind their backs.

"The fact that Harry can't even get William to pick up the phone, let alone extend any type of face-to-face invitation during the holiday season, is insulting enough. But to then see him ingratiating himself to a man they consider an utter monster is just too much." the source expressed.

"Meghan has zero doubt that Prince William and Trump trashed her and Prince Harry at this meeting, and they fear there are worse things to come once he's sworn into office," the source added.