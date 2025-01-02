Former YouTube star De'arra Taylor has filed a lawsuit against her ex-boyfriend and content partner Ken Walker, alleging financial misconduct and embezzlement following their 2021 breakup.

According to the lawsuit, the former couple had agreed to keep $80,000 in their joint account for business purposes following their separation.

Taylor claims she deserved a larger portion of the funds due to her continued contributions to their channel during difficult periods in their relationship. She also states she deposited personal earnings from individual brand deals into their joint account in good faith.

Taylor alleges that Walker unlawfully withdrew substantial funds from their joint account without her consent. When confronted, Walker reportedly claimed the withdrawals were for "medical bills," an explanation Taylor disputes, stating the withdrawals predated any documented medical expenses. Both parties received approximately $200,000 each from the sale of a joint property.

The lawsuit further details an unresolved $40,000 truck loan repayment that Taylor claims she never received her share of. She also alleges that while Walker agreed to reimburse the withdrawn money, he has failed to do so, claiming financial hardship as he is living with his mother. Taylor challenges these claims, pointing to Walker's social media posts showcasing a luxurious lifestyle.

In a response posted to social media, Walker responded to Taylor's lawsuit, claiming he thought the pair were "passed" legal cases and had long since settled things between each other.

"It's too early for this," Walker said in the quick clip, seemingly annoyed as he was under the impression the legal dispute had been taken care of after talks "to the nth degree."

Adding to the financial disputes, Taylor claims she has been forced to cover business taxes that Walker allegedly neglected to pay, further straining their already contentious separation. The former duo, known for their travel vlogs and relationship content, saw their partnership dissolve amid multiple cheating scandals involving Walker.

While Taylor has successfully maintained her influencer career post-breakup, Walker has reportedly been less active professionally.

In August 2020, the YouTube stars, once deemed "relationship goals," announced they created separate channels. After a two-month hiatus, the pair shared a 10-minute video that surprised some of their subscribers, detailing the reasoning behind their separation.

"We have seen a lot of questions. The main question is, will we be posting on this channel? We don't know the future," she answered. "No, we're aren't beefing, Ken & I have no hate, no bad blood, none of that we good."