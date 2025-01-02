Meghan Markle is excited to bring viewers a new series involving cooking, gardening, and lots of love.

The Duchess of Sussex made her head-turning return to social media on New Year's Day following a five-year hiatus.

The royal announced her Netflix lifestyle series, With Love, Meghan, to fans with a detailed trailer which included intimate kitchen scenes, recipes, and of course taste testing.

The royal appears in the highly anticipated series alongside actress and comedian Mindy Kaling, and Alice Waters, in addition to a brief appearance by her husband, Prince Harry.

"This inspiring series, produced by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, reimagines the genre of lifestyle programming, blending practical how-to's and candid conversation with friends, new and old," the longline of the series describes, per Variety.

"Meghan shares personal tips and tricks, embracing playfulness over perfection and highlights how easy it can be to create beauty, even in the unexpected. She and her guests roll up their sleeves in the kitchen, the garden, and beyond, and invite you to do the same," the description concludes.

The series, directed by Michael Steed, is set to roll out with 33-minute episodes produced by Markle and Harry's production company Archewell Productions and The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC) in partnership with Sony Pictures Television.

"I have been so excited to share this with you!" Markle, 43, wrote in the caption of her social post. "I hope you love the show as much as I loved making it. Wishing you all a fantastic new year! Thanks to our amazing crew and the team @netflix. Beyond grateful for the support - and fun! As ever, Meghan."

Executive producers on the team include Markle for Archewell, Chanel Pysnik for IPC, Aaron Saidman, Eli Holzman and showrunner Leah Hariton.

With Love, Meghan debuts on Netflix on January 15.