Lily-Rose Depp, daughter of actor Johnny Depp, has spoken out about the impact her father's movie "Edward Scissorhands" had on her childhood.

The now 25-year-old actress-model opened up to Harper's Bazaar about how watching her dad play the misunderstood character had left her feeling "traumatized."

Lily-Rose, as quoted by DailyMail, expressed her opinion about the movie, saying, "Movies are supposed to make you feel something. I was traumatized by it (Scissorhands). Not because I thought he was scary, but because everyone was being so mean to him, and I got really upset."

In the discussion, she emphasized empathy in storytelling and how her father has influenced her own career.

Lily-Rose opened up not only about her father's film but also shared her apprehension about the current political climate after the recent U.S. elections.

She said, "I feel we're going backwards, which is endlessly disheartening and heartbreaking. It's a horrific time, and I'm scared, and I'm sad."

Still, despite being said to have familial roots in Hollywood, the actress has said she wants nothing to do with Hollywood fame.

She explained that each job comes with its own unique circumstances, and fame is one of the drawbacks of acting.

She stressed there's a balance that needs to be struck between exposing yourself and being able to erase your own identity enough to be your character.

"The job of an actor is to go into a character, melt into it and make the audience believe you are this character," the 25-year-old said. "In order to do that, it's important to protect a sense of anonymity - they're not supposed to get to know 'you' that well, because you want them to believe you as other characters."

Lily-Rose is presently on a press tour for the remake of the 1922 silent horror movie "Nosferatu."

She has received early reviews praising her performance, with some calling it one of the best in her budding career.

It stars a cast that includes Bill Skarsgård and Willem Dafoe.