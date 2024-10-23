Zoe Saldaña is up for doing a sequel to the 2002 film "Crossroads," as long as co-stars Britney Spears, Taryn Manning and Anson Mount all join.

In an interview with Variety this week, Saldaña noted that sequels now exist for films across all genres, not just superhero movies.

"We've been living the last 20 years in the world of sequels. Usually, you thought that sequels were only for action movies or superhero movies, and now, sequels can live in all kinds of genres," Saldaña, 46, observed.

The "Avatar" star said she would be happy to revisit her character in "Crossroads," a teen road trip movie written by Shonda Rhimes before she found fame with "Grey's Anatomy" and the following slate of Shondaland shows, from "Scandal" to "Bridgerton."

"Why not?" Saldaña said of a "Crossroads" sequel.

"But I feel like it would only work if Britney comes back and plays her character again," she said. "And Taryn Manning does as well, and Anson Mount. And that we write realistic sort of scenarios for them. That would be beautiful."

In the original film, Kit (Saldaña), Lucy (Spears), and Mimi (Manning) take a road trip to California after their high school graduation, with plans to visit Kit's fiancé Ben (Mount) at UCLA. Lucy had dreams of becoming a singer, and the film featured the hit song "I'm Not A Girl, Not Yet A Woman" by Spears, now 42.

"It was so fun, but it was also, like, the first time that I was around a big pop star," Saldaña said of filming "Crossroads" alongside Spears. "And she was just so sought after, and yet, she was so down to earth and kind and approachable."

Spears wrote about her acting debut in "Crossroads" in her recent memoir, "The Woman in Me," saying she may have slipped a little too far into "method acting."

"I think I started method acting — only I didn't know how to break out of my character. I really became this other person," she wrote. "I ended up walking differently, carrying myself differently, talking differently. I was someone else for months while I filmed Crossroads. Still to this day, I bet the girls I shot that movie with think, She's a little ... quirky. If they thought that, they were right."

-- With reporting from TMX