Screen legend Jack Nicholson made a rare appearance in one of his daughter Lorraine's recent Instagram posts.

The 87-year-old actor, who has largely stayed out of the public eye in recent years, was photographed sharing a hug with his 34-year-old daughter in front of a trophy-filled bookcase.

Read more: Zachery Ty Bryan Arrested For Domestic Violence In South Carolina

The image shows Nicholson sporting his signature grey facial hair and a striped button-down shirt, with Lorraine in a black sweater.

The photo was part of a larger collection of holiday snapshots shared on January 2, which included pictures of Lorraine with her brother Ray and friends. She simply captioned the post "the giving season."

The rare glimpse of the three-time Oscar winner prompted an outpouring of enthusiasm from fans, with many commenting on his appearance and expressing wishes for his return to acting.

Lorraine and Ray, 32, are Nicholson's children with former partner Rebecca Broussard, from their relationship between 1989 and 1994. The actor has four other children: Jennifer, 59; Caleb, 52; Honey, 42; and Tessa, 30.

This family snapshot emerges in contrast to recent revelations about Nicholson's complicated family dynamics. In early 2023, Tessa Gourin spoke publicly about her non-existent relationship with her father, though she expressed understanding rather than resentment about his absence from her life.

The social media post offers a rare window into the private life of one of Hollywood's most celebrated actors, who has maintained a low profile in recent years.