Angelina Jolie revealed a surprising truth during the Actress Roundtable: she has never watched several of her own films.

For someone who has captivated audiences for decades, Jolie's admission offers a rare glimpse into her private struggles with self-perception and vulnerability as an artist.

"There are many films I've never seen. I can never watch dailies," Jolie shared candidly during the conversation for The Hollywood Reporter's Actress Roundtable with Demi Moore, Zendaya, Zoe Saldaña, Mikey Madison, and Tilda Swinton, published on Friday, January 3. Dailies are raw, unedited footage shot during the making of a film.

Her words reflect a discomfort with the "presentation of self," a sentiment that resonated with her fellow actresses at the table. Despite her love for the craft, Jolie admitted that she prefers not to confront her image onscreen, focusing instead on the work itself and the connection it fosters with audiences.

The Oscar-winning actress expanded on how avoiding her own performances allows her to stay authentic in her process.

"As much as I love the work, I don't want to think about what I look or sound like or else I don't know if I'd be as free. Once it's over, I do want an audience to connect, but there's nothing I can do," she explained.

Jolie's remarks sparked admiration and curiosity among her peers, including Tilda Swinton, 64, who found the idea fascinating. Swinton responded, "There are films you haven't seen? Wow. That must be very tantalizing. I'd be tempted."

Jolie, who recently finalized her divorce from Brad Pitt right before 2025, also spoke out about her disdain for liars.

The Mr. & Mrs. Smith star told W Magazine in an interview published Friday, January 3, how her "pet peeve is somebody who is a liar." She did not name anyone specifically.

"Somebody who feels a need to not say the truth or what they want, what they feel. There's a big version of that — and I'm not trying to be heavy about it — but people who say one thing and mean another, who aren't completely who they are," the 49-year-old said. "I think a lot of people don't say what they mean."