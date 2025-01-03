Rickey Smiley is seeing the sun again after experiencing a tragic loss.

The comedian and television host appeared as a guest on Smitty & Dee podcast, where he revealed how his life took a turn after receiving a life-altering revelation.

Smiley told listeners he fathered twins by an ex-girlfriend who had discovered the daughters didn't belong to her ex, confirmed by a paternity test.

The news came nearly one year after a grief-stricken Smiley lost his 32-year-old son Brandon to a reported accidental overdose.

"Right before the one year anniversary of my son's death, I found out I have 5-year-old identical twin — beautiful daughters," Smiley told the host, who appeared in shock.

"I got a phone call from an ex-girlfriend. She had went to court, found out that those identical twin daughters was [sic] not her ex-boyfriend's. Whole time, yet they are my biological daughters," the comedian explained.

That wasn't all. In a shocking turn of events, the Friday After Next actor detailed that he'd known the girls all their lives, as their visits at birthday parties and events were commonplace.

"They been coming over to Grayson's birthday parties and play dates, playing on the swing set, all that stuff," he said of his grandson's birthday celebrations. "Phone calls when they were sick," he added, regarding advice on helping the twins when sick.

When the host asked if he'd ever noticed any particular connections between him and his then-estranged daughters, the 56-year-old maintained that he hadn't thought much about it due to his older age.

"I had no idea because I haven't had no kids since Malik," the actor said of his 23-year-old son Malik, known for playing guard for the Alabama State Hornets. "When I tell you that was the first time I saw the sun again, during that dark hour. The sun came back out," he expressed.

Smiley told the host that on their fifth birthdays, he went into their house as their father for the first time.

The actor spoke candidly about his "triggering" year of grief in his book, Sideshow: Living with Loss and Moving Forward with Faith. Coming to grips with losing his son, Brandon, the actor expressed extreme difficulty, grappling with his anxiety which had shot "through the roof."

"It's your 32-year-old son that died, but man, you start thinking about your 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12-year-old son. You're thinking about the birthday parties at Chuck E. Cheese, you're thinking about the kid that slept in the bed with you, that you helped get dressed and brush his teeth," he added. "That's your child. I felt it from top to bottom, inside to outside," Smiley said of his grieving.

"I feel like I had died. It literally felt like a part of me died," he continues. "It was depressing, anxiety, sadness. Nothing I ever felt before, and sometimes it makes you feel like you wished you were dead also because the pain is unbearable," he said.

I really appreciate everyone who's bought a copy of my book #Sideshow, but did you know there's also an audio version that's read by me?? Here's a segment, and you can download the audiobook now at Audible!! #SideshowBook pic.twitter.com/Vu18pYX2O4 — Rickey Smiley (@RickeySmiley) September 30, 2024

Ricky Smiley's book Sideshow is available now on Amazon.