21 Savage had choice words on Lil Baby's latest studio album WHAM, causing fans to question if a beef may be brewing between him and Kendrick Lamar — again.

21 Savage — real name Shayaa Bin Abraham-Joseph — is no stranger to jabs on the track, as fans speculate that he dissed Lamar on Drake's track It's Up, released in August.

Now, fans — including Kai Cenat — are closely analyzing the lyrics on the track 13 song "Outfit" on Lil Baby's fourth studio album, which began streaming Friday, January 3.

"Brought Drac' with me and it know kung fu / If I hit him in the jaw, then he gon' sue," Savage's lyrics read, sparking debate as to whether the lyrics were directed at Lamar. Fans speculated that Savage's reference to "kung fu" — one of Lamar's nicknames — was indicative of shade.

Many feel that calling the bars a "diss" is a stretch, while others can't be so sure.

"Oh okay, okay," Cenat, 23, said excitedly reviewing the track's lyrics on stream. "He didn't even say 'Big Drac's with me', he said 'Bring Drac' with me,'" the streamer reiterated. "He made that clear."

Cenat's track review received a whopping 1.5 million views on X. The comment section was riddled with debate as to whether this was in fact a diss, with some slamming the streamer's impulsive reaction.

"'Brought Drac' wit me and it know kung fu, if i hit him in the jaw he gon sue' that's not even close to a diss," one fan wrote in the comments. "I love me a good 21 savage feature like everyone else but these abc ass rhymes aren't touching Kendrick," a second poked. "You just had to put Kendrick name in a tweet to get more eyes on it lmao. This has nothing to do with Kendrick my guy," a third replied.

The debacle comes months after confusion with 21 Savage's previous lyrics allegedly aimed at Kendrick Lamar back in August on the track It's Up, which Savage's manager later denied was a diss. "Made a couple songs think he hot now/Hit his a*s up think he 'Pac now," the lyrics stated.

DJ Akademiks spoke on behalf of Savage's manager, Meezy, who maintained that "It definitely wasn't a shot at Lamar" — who's diss track Not Like Us went on to become an anthem in 2024.

"That is not at Kendrick Lamar," Akademiks said during his livestream. "Meezy was just like...'Yo, that definitely ain't no shot at Kendrick.' He literally said that s**t would make no sense because Kendrick got more than one hit, a couple songs. He got a bunch of songs. It's not at him," Akademiks stated, per XXL.

Lil Baby's fourth studio album, WHAM (Who Hard As Me) released on January 3, featuring hit artists including Young Thug, Future, Travis Scott, Rod Wave, GloRilla, 21 Savage, and more.

In recent reports, Lil Baby's album was slammed by listeners as fans already deemed the project "One of the worst albums of the year."