Ice-T exploded on a police officer in recently released body cam footage in connection with a heated traffic stop dating back to May 2024.

The rapper — real name Tracy Lauren Marrow — was spotted sitting in the driver's seat when the officer addressed him from the passenger's seat window regarding expired documentation.

Marrow proceeded to inform the officer that he was on his way to the DMV to sort out his documents, however, the officer still shot back, "You know your registration expired since 2021?"

"That's where I'm going," Marrow, 66, replied, seemingly growing irritated. "I'm headed right there," he added, referring to the Department of Motor Vehicles located across the street.

Footage of Rapper & Actor Ice-T getting in an altercation and going off on a cop after getting pulled over has just been released 👀 pic.twitter.com/pfDg5Y4Rkq — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) January 3, 2025

The legendary "Colors" rapper went on to explain that he attempted to update his documents the day prior but said their "system was down," rendering him unable to complete the process.

"You need to have an appointment to go to the DMV," the officer responded.

"I don't need one," the West Coast artist shot back.

"Why's that?" the officer asked. "Because they know me," Marrow said, prompting the officer to scoff, seemingly unaware of the musician and actor's icon status.

In an attempt to compromise, Marrow offered to leave the car parked and walk to the DMV, however things took a turn when the officer didn't budge, maintaining that he'd "tow the vehicle" regardless.

The Law & Order star grew impatient with the officer's attitude, prompting him to step out of the vehicle. "If I'm not under arrest then I'm getting out of the car. Give me my paperwork you f*****g a**hole. Give me my f*****g paperwork," the star reiterated.

"Get this on camera," Marrow said, looking directly into the officer's body cam. "This motherf****r... I'm a foot away from the DMV. You're a f*****g a**hole," he reiterated. "Let me start recording your dumba*s," he prompted, holding up his cell phone.

A sergeant then arrives on the scene who apologizes on behalf of his officer for holding the star up, and requests that the officer not write him up all four tickets — although he can only make recommendations.

The sergeant assured Marrow that his vehicle would not be towed, and the Grammy Award-winner was able to make his way to the agency to have his documents updated, per Vibe.