Timothée Chalamet, Glen Powell Lookalike Winners Earn Praise and Criticism for Their Golden Globe Red Carpet Moment
Securing an invitation to the Golden Globes event was a dream come true for Timothée Chalamet and Glen Powell lookalike winners.
Miles Mitchell and Maxwell Braunstein's victories in the competitions not only brought them a cash prize and a generous supply of free queso but also granted them the opportunity to be part of one of the most prestigious award ceremonies of the season.
Miles, who won the Timothee contest, and Maxwell, who won the Glen contest, made a striking entrance, leaving behind their "Wonka" and "Top Gun"-inspired outfits to embrace a new look that suited the event perfectly.
Miles donned a timeless black tuxedo paired with a bowtie, while Maxwell chose a sleek navy suit accessorized with a unique cowboy boot bolo tie, a nod to his and Glen's shared roots in Austin, Texas.
To complete their appearances, Maxwell and Miles proudly displayed signs stating, "I won a lookalike contest and now I'm at the Golden Globes."
Opinions are divided when it comes to how the winners are received on the red carpet.
Meanwhile, Maxwell unexpectedly encountered his doppelganger on the plush carpet. Glen took the opportunity to approach them, exchanging a brief greeting and taking the initiative to formally introduce Maxwell to his mother, who was tasked with judging the resemblance between the two individuals.
This follows an instance where Timothée responded to a "rude" question concerning his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, in a professional manner.
Timothée and Gary Oldman spoke with the media behind the scenes at the most recent Palm Springs International Film Festival. The initial exchange was charming, with Gary acknowledging Timothée's outstanding portrayal of Bob Dylan in "A Complete Unknown."
The 29-year-old expressed his gratitude for Gary's praise, emphasizing the importance of such recognition from a seasoned actor like him.
Not long after, the Entertainment Tonight journalist intervened and posed a question that fans considered to be highly disrespectful.
The reporter asked, "You have a lot of supporters in here. I know you also brought your partner-in-crime, Kylie, here. What's it like to have her here supporting you on a night like this?"
The "Call Me By Your Name" actor then responded, "It's a great feeling to be in a room with so much love and so many great peers and people that are fantastic."
He said that seeing the diverse mix of attendees at the event brings him joy, from the faces of the "new generation" to the seasoned individuals who have "holding it down for decades plus."