Securing an invitation to the Golden Globes event was a dream come true for Timothée Chalamet and Glen Powell lookalike winners.

Miles Mitchell and Maxwell Braunstein's victories in the competitions not only brought them a cash prize and a generous supply of free queso but also granted them the opportunity to be part of one of the most prestigious award ceremonies of the season.

Miles, who won the Timothee contest, and Maxwell, who won the Glen contest, made a striking entrance, leaving behind their "Wonka" and "Top Gun"-inspired outfits to embrace a new look that suited the event perfectly.

Miles donned a timeless black tuxedo paired with a bowtie, while Maxwell chose a sleek navy suit accessorized with a unique cowboy boot bolo tie, a nod to his and Glen's shared roots in Austin, Texas.

To complete their appearances, Maxwell and Miles proudly displayed signs stating, "I won a lookalike contest and now I'm at the Golden Globes."

Opinions are divided when it comes to how the winners are received on the red carpet.



they won a look alike context and I can’t even tell who they’re suppose to look like pic.twitter.com/ivgyMT1wY5 — SETHY 🪐 (@sethspov) January 5, 2025

who are inviting these people to such prestigious award shows — ⸉ᴳAbhay⸆⸉ (@SGxTS_abhay) January 5, 2025

this is ridiculous — phoebe ⸆⸉ (@taylorslavender) January 5, 2025

I would be ashamed to be in such a place without doing nothing important to art — 🍒 (@TAEHYUNVOGUE) January 5, 2025

I can’t tell who they’re supposed to be, maybe Timothy and somebody???? — Luke 🐻🇮🇪 (@lukecor) January 5, 2025

so they just be inviting anybody — shekinah ❥ (@prfctlylogicql) January 5, 2025

why are they being invited to such prestigious award show ceremony?? they literally just won a look alike contest thats it — ⸉ᴳAbhay⸆⸉ (@SGxTS_abhay) January 5, 2025

Wait I actually love this. — ladidai (@ladidaix) 💋 see linkinbyeo (@ladidaix) January 5, 2025

Please no more Hawk Tuah celebs, we’re starving for talent over here 😫 — 𝔴𝔢𝔪𝔞 (@eyeamwema) January 5, 2025

I genuinely thought that was Glen on the right. I’m so happy for both men. Tough shit for everyone that won these competitions though lmao — Kendall Roy’s Publicist (@ShivRoytheThird) January 5, 2025

It’s stupid light hearted fun. Some normal people got a free trip and a cool experience, stop being miserable. — _ (@_goh7) January 5, 2025

So there’s this thing called generating publicity … and the golden globes have gone pro — MAXIMUS (@ssaintmaximuss) January 5, 2025

It’s fun c’mon who cares 😂 let them have fun — snoop (@sparegirl9) January 5, 2025

Go touch some grass — 🧡 (@RedWaterss) January 5, 2025

Meanwhile, Maxwell unexpectedly encountered his doppelganger on the plush carpet. Glen took the opportunity to approach them, exchanging a brief greeting and taking the initiative to formally introduce Maxwell to his mother, who was tasked with judging the resemblance between the two individuals.

Glen Powell meeting his lookalike contest winner at the #GoldenGlobes. pic.twitter.com/Q7WVS0ztTB — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 5, 2025

This follows an instance where Timothée responded to a "rude" question concerning his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, in a professional manner.

Timothée and Gary Oldman spoke with the media behind the scenes at the most recent Palm Springs International Film Festival. The initial exchange was charming, with Gary acknowledging Timothée's outstanding portrayal of Bob Dylan in "A Complete Unknown."

The 29-year-old expressed his gratitude for Gary's praise, emphasizing the importance of such recognition from a seasoned actor like him.

Not long after, the Entertainment Tonight journalist intervened and posed a question that fans considered to be highly disrespectful.

The reporter asked, "You have a lot of supporters in here. I know you also brought your partner-in-crime, Kylie, here. What's it like to have her here supporting you on a night like this?"

The "Call Me By Your Name" actor then responded, "It's a great feeling to be in a room with so much love and so many great peers and people that are fantastic."

He said that seeing the diverse mix of attendees at the event brings him joy, from the faces of the "new generation" to the seasoned individuals who have "holding it down for decades plus."