Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's relationship has been the talk of the internet for months, and now fans think there might be a baby on the way.

Speculation ramped up after Kylie, 27, recently shared a TikTok video with her daughter Stormi and niece Chicago that some eagle-eyed fans think reveals clues about a possible pregnancy.

In the clip, Kylie appears makeup-free, sitting on the floor in black pajamas while holding an Ulta bag strategically in front of her stomach.

Fans quickly pointed out her "pregnancy nose," a term often used to describe facial swelling caused by pregnancy hormones.

"COVERING HER BELLY AND THE PREGNANCY NOSE NAURRRRRR," one fan exclaimed on X, while another chimed in with a "yeah she's pregnant." See more reactions below.

Kylie famously kept both her previous pregnancies under wraps. When expecting her first child, Stormi, in 2018, she avoided public appearances and only confirmed the news after Stormi was born.

She took a similar approach during her pregnancy with her son Aire, now two, opting for baggy clothing and a low public profile.

This latest speculation follows Kylie's public outings in oversized outfits. On December 30, she stepped out with Stormi and Chicago wearing a black leather jacket and loose-fitting denim.

On top of that, her face was partially hidden by a cloth mask, as the Daily Mail pointed out. Ergo, fans are connecting these signs to her history of staying low-key during pregnancy.

Kylie and A Complete Unknown star Timothée, 29, have been dating for over a year, making their relationship public in September 2023.

According to a Page Six source, their bond has grown stronger despite their busy schedules. The pair recently celebrated an early Christmas together with Kylie's children, exchanging gifts and enjoying family time.

Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner attends an event at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles in October 2024. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The source added that Timothée has embraced Kylie's family life, even buying gifts for her kids.

"Kylie thought it was so sweet and thoughtful," they said.

While the couple clearly plans to keep their relationship private, fans nonetheless continue to eagerly piece together clues. Whether or not the rumors are true, speculation continues to swirl, fueled by Kylie's carefully curated appearances and her history of pregnancy secrecy.

