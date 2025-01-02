Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's relationship has been the talk of the internet for months, and now fans think there might be a baby on the way.

Speculation ramped up after Kylie, 27, recently shared a TikTok video with her daughter Stormi and niece Chicago that some eagle-eyed fans think reveals clues about a possible pregnancy.

COVERING HER BELLY AND THE PREGNANCY NOSE NAURRRRRR https://t.co/QyqUe8wZn8 — T£RRY M@R¥ (@indiandoIl) December 31, 2024

In the clip, Kylie appears makeup-free, sitting on the floor in black pajamas while holding an Ulta bag strategically in front of her stomach.

Fans quickly pointed out her "pregnancy nose," a term often used to describe facial swelling caused by pregnancy hormones.

"COVERING HER BELLY AND THE PREGNANCY NOSE NAURRRRRR," one fan exclaimed on X, while another chimed in with a "yeah she's pregnant." See more reactions below.

@kyliejenner we filmed this just for fun but it’s too cute i had to share 🤭🤭🤭 ♬ original sound - Kylie Jenner

Kylie famously kept both her previous pregnancies under wraps. When expecting her first child, Stormi, in 2018, she avoided public appearances and only confirmed the news after Stormi was born.

She took a similar approach during her pregnancy with her son Aire, now two, opting for baggy clothing and a low public profile.

covering her belly and the pregnancy nose? yeah she’s pregnant https://t.co/iXvKlENCvp — ‏منى🪻muna (@foreurydice) December 31, 2024

This latest speculation follows Kylie's public outings in oversized outfits. On December 30, she stepped out with Stormi and Chicago wearing a black leather jacket and loose-fitting denim.

On top of that, her face was partially hidden by a cloth mask, as the Daily Mail pointed out. Ergo, fans are connecting these signs to her history of staying low-key during pregnancy.

Kylie and A Complete Unknown star Timothée, 29, have been dating for over a year, making their relationship public in September 2023.

According to a Page Six source, their bond has grown stronger despite their busy schedules. The pair recently celebrated an early Christmas together with Kylie's children, exchanging gifts and enjoying family time.

The source added that Timothée has embraced Kylie's family life, even buying gifts for her kids.

"Kylie thought it was so sweet and thoughtful," they said.

While the couple clearly plans to keep their relationship private, fans nonetheless continue to eagerly piece together clues. Whether or not the rumors are true, speculation continues to swirl, fueled by Kylie's carefully curated appearances and her history of pregnancy secrecy.

Kylie Jenner in this video has got her fans confused if she is pregnant and expecting another child pic.twitter.com/ZZEywzsqeo — Tpapa OG (@XViralNews7) January 2, 2025

streets saying kylie jenner is WHAT pic.twitter.com/qN4zPT1Wjp — chloe (@filmskyrie) December 31, 2024

this how kylie jenner moving rn 😭 pic.twitter.com/rXxgXknglj — Modern Family Scenes (@DunphyFiles) December 31, 2024

I would actually be so happy if kylie jenner is pregnant with timothee chalamet’s baby just so the “what do they even talk about” bitches get madder — mlle (@lakiluvr) January 2, 2025

Video like this is honestly so ridiculous. Kylie Jenner is not pregnant nor any of these rumors surrounding her are true.



- Every other week you guys spreed rumors on the Kardashian / Jenner name. It’s honestly sickening.



**Please** stop with all these fabricated lies! pic.twitter.com/ZBzdwBJ6Y9 — Karjenners (@KarJenners91302) January 1, 2025

Is Kylie Jenner pregnant? Or it's crazy of my mind and social media — CAUAN (@iamcauan_al) January 1, 2025

Kylie Jenner pregnant with Timmy’s baby — Charlotte (@iCharlieeeeee) January 2, 2025