Hiroyuki Sanada, the lead star and producer of "Shōgun," has won his first ever Golden Globe award and made history along the way.

The 64-year-old played the role of Lord Toranaga in the period drama. The character is based on real-life shōgun Tokogawa Ieyasu.

Hiroyuki Sanada wins the #GoldenGlobe for best performance by a male actor in a television series — drama. https://t.co/QUzDz2Lepj pic.twitter.com/azQoTVGJR9 — Variety (@Variety) January 6, 2025

As Town & Country Magazine noted, a win for Sanada in this category means that he is now the first ever Asian actor to win in the category.

He is likewise the first Japanese actor to win at the Golden Globes.

Sanada previously an Emmy for the same role.

On social media, fans celebrated the historic win and congratulated Sanada on his first ever Golden Globes.

Big congrats to Hiroyuki Sanada on his Golden Globes win!! Such a great and underrated actor!!🥂🫶🔥 — ➳ Clint Barton 🏹💜 (@Ronin_Hawkeye_) January 6, 2025