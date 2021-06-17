'John Wick Chapter 4' Director Casts Hiroyuki Sanada, What Will Be His Role In The Movie?

The 'Mortal Kombat' actor Hiroyuki Sanada was reported to be joining the fourth installment of the 'John Wick' movie.

Following the announcement that Donnie Yen will also be in the show, Deadline reported that Hiroyuki Sanada would star in an undisclosed role in Lionsgate's "John Wick: Chapter 4."

More cast members will join Sanada and Keanu Reeves, and some are Rina Sawayama and Shamier Anderson.

Hiroyuki Sanada Theorizes To Play As A Character Named "Watanabe"

There was not much information about what will be his role in the movie or anything regarding his appearance.

Yet, Collider does report his character's name will be "Watanabe."

It does not explain whether he will be siding with John Wick or become an enemy.

Either way, his reported appearance is more than enough reason to celebrate another legendary cast who will join the project.

"John Wick 4" director Chad Stahelski also spoke about the latest casting news.

According to Looper, the director said he had long admired Hiroyuki as an actor and an active performer.

"I'm thrilled and honored to welcome him to the John Wick family."

Reports have also raised the question of whether his character will survive the next movie to come back for "John Wick 5."

The movie has been put into work shooting in France, Germany, and Japan, as reported last time.

READ ALSO: 'John Wick 4' Casts 'Rouge One' Actor Donnie Yen: Everything We Know So Far About The Film

Hiroyuki Sanada: A Look Back On His Past and Ongoing Projects As An Actor

The Japanese-born actor has starred in more than 55 movies, most recently Netflix's "Army of the Dead" and New Line's "Mortal Kombat."

Sanada has been acting since he was just a little boy.

He became an actor in a J-horror hit "Ringu" before his big U.S. breakout as he appeared along with Tom Cruise in "The Last Samurai."

In addition to that, Sanada starred in "Speed Racer," Danny Boyle's "Sunshine" and Rush Hour 3 over the next several years.

He is also known for playing Musashi on HBO's "Westworld."

Other than that, he will also be the next star in Sony's "Bullet Train" opposite Brad Pitt.

Lionsgate is currently set to release "John Wick Chapter 4" with Hiroyuki Sanada on May 27, 2022.

READ MORE: Dylan O' Brien Update: 'Flashback' Features Actor's Real Life Quarter Crisis + 'Infinite' Scene Wows Fans

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles