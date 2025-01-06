Tisha Campbell and Duane Martin have officially ended their financial entanglements, marking the conclusion of a tumultuous chapter.

The couple, who married in 1996 and separated in 2018, finalized their divorce two years later but remained tied through an ongoing $15 million bankruptcy case.

According to court records obtained by In Touch Weekly, Campbell, 56, and Martin resolved their bankruptcy eight years after its initial filing. The case involved nearly $16 million in discharged claims and $1.7 million distributed to claimants. The funds were reportedly amassed from selling their home, security deposits, and other assets, including $713,000 in residuals seized with their tax refunds.

The financial turmoil began in 2016 when the couple filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy. Reports revealed that they owed $65,000 in real estate debt, $248,000 in personal property, and millions more in various liabilities. During the proceedings, the trustee accused Martin of hiding assets under a company name, leading to a lawsuit. Campbell, who reportedly trusted Martin, 59, to handle residual payments, took legal action after learning about potential mishandling.

The couple also faced $15 million in additional debt, including $9 million owed to Los Angeles for taxes. Their financial strain was exacerbated by monthly expenses of $17,000, far exceeding their $7,655 income. Friends Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith became embroiled in the situation after lending Martin $1.5 million to repurchase their foreclosed home. However, Campbell opposed the terms, believing the sale would unfairly benefit Martin.

In 2019, the Martin alum revealed she was left with just $7 after the separation, saying, "No one knows that, but I had nothing. Nothing in the bank. Nothing. I had maybe $7 to my name, and I was scared." She also filed a domestic violence restraining order, alleging years of emotional, physical, and mental abuse.

While the All of Us actor has moved on with a new fiancée Ashley Marie Jones, whom he proposed to in February 2024 during a romantic helicopter ride, Campbell has focused on her health, sharing that she hasn't been sick since their divorce.

The former couple shares two sons, Xen and Ezekiel, and Campbell continues to rebuild her life after enduring years of hardship.