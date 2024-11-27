It seems Cedric the Entertainer lined up a surprise that "really shocked" Tichina Arnold.

While directing an episode of the sitcom 'The Neighborhood,' the actress received a jaw-dropping surprise to celebrate the last day on set. "I did not see that coming!" she exclaimed.

Arnold, 55, who maintains that it's "very hard" to surprise her, started off shocked and confused before her mouth opened wide and eyes filled with joy as her former 'Martin' co-star Martin Lawrence appeared.

The two shared the set of the 90s hit series, 'Martin,' which aired for five seasons on Fox from August 1992 to May 1997. That said, fans in the comment section were excited to see the two embrace and even commemorated the heartfelt moment with hilarious 'Martin' jokes.

"Soooo... THIS happened today on my last day of directing an episode of @theneighborhood. It's very hard to surprise me but @cedtheentertainer REALLY shocked me with this one. Love these 2 amazing men for life. Wow. Just wow. @martinlawrence," Arnold wrote in the caption of her heartfelt post.

"Beadie B and Ole Marty Mar!" one fan conically wrote in the comments. "Awww!! Inch High Private Eye & Phony Braxton together again!!! Love it!" a second wrote. "I just want her to imitate Martin one last time,,, she really nailed it the last time," a third replied.

In the clip, the 'Everybody Hates Chris' alum is seen removing her headphones while directing a scene in shock, before covering her mouth with excitement. Although viewers can't see him appear, Arnold was ecstatic at her fellow co-star's appearance.

Born in Queens, New York, back in 1969, Arnold began acting at 14 in the 1983 Showtime TV movie 'The Brass Ring' before achieving her big break three years later in 'Little Shop of Horrors' in 1986.

The actress — who began playing Pamela James alongside Tisha Campbell, who played her on-screen best friend Gina Waters on 'Martin' — has also starred in other popular roles including "Survivor's Remorse" (2014) and co-hosting BET's 'Soul Train Awards' alongside Campbell in 2019, 2020, and 2021.