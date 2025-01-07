Austin Butler is rumored to step into the role of Patrick Bateman for Luca Guadagnino's reboot of American Psycho. However, Bret Easton Ellis, the author of the novel, doubts the legitimacy of the casting.

Ellis, whose 1992 book became one of the most banned titles in the U.S., voiced his skepticism on The Bret Easton Ellis Podcast. He questioned whether Butler or Guadagnino, 53, are actually attached to the project, saying, "I have a feeling it's fake news."

While Deadline reported the news of a remake in October 2024, neither Lionsgate, which owns the rights, nor Guadagnino confirmed the announcement.

"I heard somewhere, from someone, that there are no contracts. Austin Butler hasn't signed anything to play Patrick Bateman," Ellis elaborated. "Luca doesn't have a deal. Scott Burns, who is supposed to write the screenplay, doesn't have a deal either." According to Ellis, the announcement may have been a tactic to gauge public interest before officially committing to the film.

Ellis suggested the rumored reboot might not move forward without public support.

"From various sources that I have, this is just fake news that was put out there to see how an audience is going to react," he said. Guadagnino's recent hits, Challengers and Queer, have positioned him as a sought-after filmmaker, but official details about this remake remain elusive.

Ellis also clarified his lack of involvement with the potential reboot, stating, "If it does exist, I am not involved, I have nothing to do with this." He joked that he might receive compensation if the project proceeds, but confirmed he has no creative input. "I might get some money if they do this, but I am not involved creatively on any level, and that is all I know."

While fans of Guadagnino are eager for updates, purists of the 2000 adaptation starring Christian Bale view the reboot as unnecessary. Lionsgate, which struggled financially in 2024, might see this remake as a way to recover losses, though its future remains uncertain.