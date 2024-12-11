There's been much speculation about who could potentially play the lead role of Patrick Bateman in director Luca Guadagnino's upcoming adaption of the critically acclaimed 2000 film, American Psycho.

Some actors even pitched themselves, as Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menéndez Story breakout star Cooper Koch publicly proclaimed his enthusiasm for the role. He shared his interest with The Hollywood Reporter, saying "I haven't played a serial killer yet. I think I could do it." Koch also shared with Indie Wire his excitement for the possibility, continuing "I've been manifesting it. Luca, let's sit down my friend."

However, it seems like there's finally been a decision made on who will take on Christian Bale's famed serial killer role: Austin Butler.

According to Variety, the 33-year-old Elvis star is officially attached to the project, set to begin shooting in 2025. The film, which features a script by Scott Z. Burns, will not be an exact remake of the 2000 film, but a new adaptation of the original Ellis' novel.

The original satirical psychological horror film served as a breakout role for Bale, who went on to win an Academy Award and two Golden Globe Awards later in his career. The film follows New York City investment banker Patrick Batemen who leads a double life as a serial killer. Other notable starring names include Willem Defoe, Jared Leto, and Reese Witherspoon.

Though social media originally pitched a wide array of actors they'd like to see cast as Bateman, from Charles Melton to Jacob Elordi, Butler has received overall approval. "Of course we didn't need a remake but Austin Butler has been consistently good in everything he's been in and Luca Guadagnino has shown he can remake iconic movies in his own style so I'm in," shared one hopeful X user.

You guys don’t see this Austin Butler American psycho vision the way I do but it’s fine I’ve always rooted for him pic.twitter.com/OcvHSqYnfq — annalisa (@ryangosIingfan) December 11, 2024

The Academy Award nominee has also recently made headlines after debuting a new shaved-head look. He's thus far received a lot of hate for the new hair look, though Cinema Solace notes it's for a project he's currently in production for.

Austin Butler debuts shaved head for upcoming film role. pic.twitter.com/vGfsOct4js — Cinema Solace (@SolaceCinema) December 5, 2024

While many fans aren't praising the uncharacteristic look, some reports allege that his hair and eyebrows have not grown back after filming Dune 2.