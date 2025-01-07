Julio Foolio's fifth murder suspect was captured by police following a six-month stint evading authorities.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office caught the assailant not far from the Florida rapper's home on Monday, January 6 after he was arrested at an apartment located on Labelle street.

Davion Murphy was wanted for murder in connection with the death of Jacksonville rapper Charles Jones, known as Foolio.

The 27-year-old was placed in cuffs before being booked into the Duval County Pre-Trial Detention Facility.

"This arrest highlights our commitment and perseverance to solving this murder," JSO Director of Investigations and Homeland Security Mark Romano stated, per First Coast News. "While it took some time, JSO and partners worked daily to hold these individuals accountable."

According to JSO, the investigation into the rapper's murder is still under investigation.

Murphy is set to stand trial for his suspected role in the murder of Julio Foolio, who was gunned down just two days after his birthday in the parking lot of a Tampa, Florida, hotel. According to the Tampa Police Department, the "When I See You" rapper passed away early June 23, 2024.

He was 26.

Police were called to a hotel located on 11606 McKinley Drive after reports of gunfire surfaced around 4:40 a.m. ET that Sunday. Law enforcement officials found two vehicles riddled with gunshot damage and four injured individuals.

God thank you for allowing me to see another Year & To celebrate another birthday 🥳🤞✊💕 appreciate all the birthday wishes so far 🤝 — ESPN 98💔 (@Espn_Foolio) June 21, 2024

On Foolio's birthday, the late 26-year-old posted a message on X, thanking God for allowing him to see another year and thanking all his fans for the birthday wishes. In response, fans sent their condolences.

The rapper's murder suspect was seen on footage being placed into the back of a police vehicle in a video posted to YouTube just hours ago.