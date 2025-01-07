Jennifer Coolidge, known for her distinctively quirky voice, surprised fans when a clip of her speaking in her natural tone went viral.

The moment occurred during a Golden Globes red carpet interview, where correspondent Matthew Friend imitated Coolidge's signature breathy speech pattern.

"This is Jennifer Coolidge sipping on a cool drink," Friend said, before they both took a sip of a beverage.

"Oh God — ahhh, ohhh God, it's not bad, it could be worse," he said, imitating her voice. Coolidge, slightly amused, replied, "It's good! It's up there with Ariana's," referring to Ariana Grande.

Fans on X expressed their utter shock at hearing Coolidge's real voice, with one user exclaiming, "Has my entire life been a lie?!"

Has my entire life been a lie?! — Tricia Thomas (@tricia7191) January 6, 2025

Why does he sound more like Jennifer Coolidge than Jennifer Coolidge? 😭 — Kevon (@KevonH) January 6, 2025

I thought she just walked around sounding like that 😭😭😭 — Ichigo Niggasake (@SomaKazima) January 6, 2025

The worlds a stage man 😭 — Vtek🎮Zone (@Vt3kbOi) January 6, 2025

i feel bamboozled, hoodwinked, lead astray — 𝕛𝕒𝕟𝕖𝕒 (@heyyitsjanea) January 6, 2025

While many were surprised, some pointed out that Coolidge's natural voice is not entirely new to audiences.

Fans highlighted her early roles, such as a 1993 appearance in Seinfeld and her breakout role as Stifler's mom in 1999's American Pie, where she did not use her now-famous inflection. Speculation suggests she adopted the distinctive tone during her work in Christopher Guest's comedy Best in Show (2000) where she played a ditzy, gold-digger.

the world finding out jennifer coolidge doesn’t actually sound like that is like paris hilton all over again https://t.co/d8vV2KDDrc — wena (living j-hopely) 🍉 (@pochagogogow) January 6, 2025

If Coolidge, 63, has been using her exaggerated accent for decades, it has certainly paid off. Her unique voice became a defining aspect of her comedic persona and played a role in revitalizing her career.

The Boston native previously told Jimmy Fallon that her career hit a slump until Ariana Grande's impression of her on The Tonight Show in 2018. The impersonation gained massive attention and led to Coolidge appearing in Grande's music video for "thank u, next" in 2019.

Following this resurgence, Coolidge found renewed success with her Emmy-winning role as Tanya McQuoid in HBO's The White Lotus. She won back-to-back Emmys for her performances in the first and second seasons of the hit series. Fans may have been "bamboozled" by her voice, but Coolidge's career revival proves she's always known how to make an impression.