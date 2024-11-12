Ariana Grande is saying "thank u, next" to a potential return to "The Voice".

The "Wicked" star revealed to hosts Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers during a candid conversation on the "Las Culturistas" podcast that while she loved mentoring fresh talent, she quickly became too invested in their eventual success.

"I got so emotionally attached to everyone. That's my problem," Grande admitted. "I can't really do that because I really get in. I really get in there with everyone. I love everyone so much. I love meeting people, and I've felt so invested."

The "we can't be friends (wait for your love)" singer appeared in Season 21 of the singing competition, which finds a crop of music industry hopefuls assigned to a mentor of their choosing. Their auditions begin with a performance to the slate of judges with their chairs turned to the stage.

Should a judge hear something they like, they can choose to spin their chair around to get face-to-face with a potential recruit. While building teams of their favorite contestants, judges can even "steal" singers from one another in a competition that can quickly become heated. But in the end, only one contestant or group can claim a victory.

Grande joined hosts John Legend, Blake Shelton, and Kelly Clarkson for the 2021 season, replacing Nick Jonas. Even with the help of mentor Kristin Chenoweth at her side, Grande's roster of artists ended up losing to Ohio-based sibling trio Clarkson's Girl Named Tom, who claimed the ultimate victory as the show's first musical group.

The songstress was all smiles when discussing the "fun" chair turns on set and co-star Clarkson, who she called "the best in the world." She gushed over her time spent with the "Since U Been Gone" singer, labeling her "f---ing incredible".

Though she likely won't be spending any time on musical competitions in the near future, she's remained incredibly busy. Grande has been busy promoting her role as Good Witch, Glinda, in the theatrical adaptation of the Broadway musical and best-selling novel "Wicked" alongside Cynthia Erivo as Wicked Witch Elphaba.

The musical, which Grande has long deemed her favorite, will be split into two films as it makes its theatrical debut. It's set to arrive in theaters worldwide on Nov. 22.