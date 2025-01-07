A year after his passing, DJ, dancer, and choreographer Stephen "tWitch" Boss's widow Allison Holker is facing backlash from Boss's family over claims in her upcoming memoir and actions taken following her husband's death.

Stephen "tWitch" Boss, the beloved DJ from 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' and accomplished dancer, died by suicide in December 2022 at age 40. His death shocked fans and entertainment industry colleagues, as he was known for his infectious positivity and bright personality.

His cousin Darielle has publicly criticized Holker on social media, calling her a "crazy woman" who is "trying to tarnish his legacy." Darielle revealed that family members, including Boss's mother, were required to sign non-disclosure agreements just to attend his funeral.

Yeah idgaf about an NDA.



This crazy woman made me and his actual family including sign an NDA just to even attend the funeral. She’s been trying to tarnish his legacy and refuses to let the Boss family see the children.



Only to exploit and LIE on my cousin. Hell no. https://t.co/lfTE4xWxgM — BIG ELLE 🍒 (@wthDARIELLE) January 7, 2025

"Yeah idgaf about an NDA," Darielle wrote. "She's been trying to tarnish his legacy and refuses to let the Boss family see the children. Only to exploit and LIE on my cousin. Hell no."

According to Darielle, attendees were asked to sign NDAs as they entered the funeral service. She also claimed that Holker has prevented Boss's family from seeing his children, allegedly to protect them and preserve Stephen's image.

Both Boss's brother and cousin have accused Holker of lying, particularly taking issue with her characterization of Boss as having struggled with substance use.

I’m not even gonna say it. But this white woman is doing everything BUT protecting her Black children and her Black husband‘s legacy. She could’ve kept this in her therapist’s office. SMH. https://t.co/Je1wbtONJd — CANDIACE (@TherealCANDIACE) January 7, 2025

'Real Housewives of Potomac's' Candiace Dillard Bassett also took issue with Holker's alleged actions, taking to X with her thoughts on the matter.

I'm not even gonna say it. But this white woman is doing everything BUT protecting her Black children and her Black husband's legacy. She could've kept this in her therapist's office," she wrote.

"The thesis is that care and consideration must be taken when telling Black men's stories and I just don't think that was done here."